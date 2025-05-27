Ukraine Deploys New AI-Driven Gogol-M FPV Drone Carriers Against Russia

Ukraine has used Gogol-M FPV drone carriers against Russia for the first time, Forbes reports.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ UAV launch

The system is a reusable unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) capable of carrying a pair of strike FPV drones. The Gogol-M is estimated to have an operational range of up to 300 kilometers. This semi-autonomous delivery system uses artificial intelligence to transport the FPV drones to a designated area and guide them to their targets.

According to the publication, Ukraine currently has the capacity to produce up to 50 carrier UAVs and around 400 single-use strike FPV drones per month. It is currently difficult to assess the combat effectiveness of the Gogol-M system.