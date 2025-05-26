Raw Video Shows Car Ploughing into Football Fans in Liverpool

A car has driven into a crowd of football fans gathered in Liverpool city centre during celebrations for the club’s Premier League trophy parade, sparking panic and leaving multiple people injured.

The incident occurred on Water Street this evening as thousands of supporters took to the streets to mark Liverpool FC’s triumphant end to the season. Eyewitnesses say the vehicle appeared to accelerate toward the crowd “deliberately,” striking several people before coming to a stop.

Videos circulating on social media show the car weaving dangerously through groups of fans before colliding with multiple individuals. At least one person was seen being carried away on a stretcher, though the total number of casualties and the severity of injuries have not yet been confirmed by authorities.

Ambulances and police quickly descended on the scene. Footage shows a line of emergency vehicles responding to the chaos, with stunned fans standing by in shock.

Merseyside Police have confirmed that one man has been detained at the scene. No further details have been released about his identity or possible motives.