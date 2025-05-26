World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukrainian Forces Struggle to Counter High-Altitude Russian UAVs

Ukraine’s Air Defenses Strained as Russia Changes Drone Tactics
Ukraine's air defense (AD) capabilities are showing signs of exhaustion and are increasingly unable to repel Russian drone attacks, Business Insider reports citing members of Ukrainian military units.

Дрон "Ланцет"
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Nickel nitride, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Дрон "Ланцет"

According to Ukrainian servicemen, the Russian army has changed its drone tactics, further undermining Ukraine's defenses. A Ukrainian soldier noted that the drones were becoming increasingly difficult to shoot down.

Russia has reportedly altered its drone strategy in recent months, now deploying UAVs at higher altitudes and using modified models that fly faster, Business Insider noted.

The Economist also highlighted Ukraine's growing air defense problems. Ukrainian serviceman Denys Smazhnyi told the outlet that Ukraine has increasingly resorted to using F-16 fighter jets to counter Russian drones.

Meanwhile, Russia is planning to scale up drone production to attack Ukrainian forces with "swarms” of up to a thousand drones, The Economist said.

Ukraine Running Low on Western Missile Supplies

According to The Economist, the biggest challenge facing Ukraine's air defense is the depletion of its Western-supplied missile stockpiles and the lack of new shipments from the US. The Patriot air defense missile systems, which form the backbone of Ukraine's air defense, are in particularly short supply.

Ukraine currently operates eight Patriot launchers, but frequent damage and repairs mean they cannot be used consistently in combat.

French newspaper Le Monde also reports on similar issues, citing Ukrainian troops who say they have run out of missiles for the Franco-Italian SAMP-T system.

Ukraine Braces for Major Russian Offensive

According to The Financial Times, Ukrainian officials fear a large-scale Russian offensive this summer following a wave of strikes on Ukraine's defense-industrial complex and infrastructure.

