Russia Aborts Massive Strike on Ukraine in Last-Minute Decision

Russian Show of Force Meant to Boost Kyiv’s Willingness to Negotiate
Incidents

On the night of May 26, Moscow was preparing to conduct the most powerful strike on Ukraine, but canceled it at the last moment, Kanal Vizionera Telegram channel said.

Russian bomber Tupolev Tu-95
Photo: airliners.net by Алекс Сноу, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Russian bomber Tupolev Tu-95

According to the channel, a large number of Geran drones and Tu-95 strategic bombers were launched, but the planes aborted the mission after releasing only a limited number of cruise missiles. The authors concluded that this was a demonstration of the power of the Russian forces for US President Donald Trump. Its purpose was to show that Russia was committed to ending the conflict, even though it was capable of delivering a powerful blow.

Retired colonel Mikhail Khodarenok believes that Russia's massive strikes on Ukraine are aimed at increasing Kyiv's willingness to negotiate. Another possible reason for the attacks, according to the analyst, is the preparation of Russian forces for the summer 2025 campaign should the peace talks reach a deadlock.

Details

The Tupolev Tu-95 (Russian: Туполев Ту-95; NATO reporting name: "Bear") is a large, four-engine turboprop-powered strategic bomber and missile platform. First flown in 1952, the Tu-95 entered service with the Long-Range Aviation of the Soviet Air Forces in 1956 and was first used in combat in 2015. It is expected to serve the Russian Aerospace Forces until at least 2040. A development of the bomber for maritime patrol is designated the Tu-142, while a passenger airliner derivative was called the Tu-114. The aircraft has four Kuznetsov NK-12 engines with contra-rotating propellers. It is the only turboprop-powered strategic bomber still in operational use today. The Tu-95 is one of the loudest military aircraft, particularly because the tips of the propeller blades move faster than the speed of sound. Its distinctive swept-back wings are set at an angle of 35°. The Tu-95 is the only propeller-driven aircraft with swept wings built in large numbers.

