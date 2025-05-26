Unprecedented Firepower: Russia Targets Kharkiv Region With Bombs, Drones, and Rockets

Russian Troops Conduct Precision Strikes on Industrial Targets in Kharkiv

The Russian army has demonstrated unprecedented firepower near Vovchansk in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region and continues to carry out active strikes in this direction, Russian war correspondent Alexander Sladkov said on his Telegram channel.

Photo: www.facebook.com by Main Directorate, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Consequences of an attack on critical infrastructure facilities

“Unprecedented fire activity on our side: strikes are being carried out with both unguided and guided aerial rockets and bombs, and our strike drones are constantly operating in the sky. FPV drones are flying over Kharkiv, conducting thorough reconnaissance,” the message states.

The Russian Armed Forces are targeting industrial facilities in Kharkiv, depriving the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) of military capabilities.

Earlier, it was reported that Russian forces had made significant advances within Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region. Russian troops are reportedly making successful progress in the eastern part of the city. There is also news of advances toward Kupiansk.