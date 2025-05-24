Putin’s Helicopter Caught in Ukrainian Drone Attack Over Kursk Region

A helicopter carrying Russian President Vladimir Putin came under threat during a Ukrainian drone attack in the Kursk region, according to Air Defense Division Commander Yuri Dashkin said.

Photo: russianplanes.net by Alex Beltyukov, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Mi-24V helicopters conduct training firing

He stated that the president’s aircraft was in the air at the time of a massive enemy drone assault. The pressure from Ukrainian forces increased significantly once they realized who was flying over the region, Dashkin claimed.

“Therefore, we simultaneously engaged in an air defense battle and ensured the safety of the president’s helicopter flight," Yuri Dashkin, Air Defense Division Commander said.

Thanks to coordinated actions by Russian forces, all targets were reportedly destroyed and the Ukrainian attack was fully repelled.

Putin Visits Kursk Region for First Time Since Liberation from Ukrainian Forces

On May 20, 2025, President Vladimir Putin made his first trip to the Kursk region since its full liberation from Ukrainian troops.

“In the city of Kurchatov, Vladimir Putin held a meeting with municipal leaders of the Kursk region. The president also visited the construction site of the new Kursk Nuclear Power Plant-2,” the Kremlin press service reported.

Putin said he decided to visit the liberated region in person to get a first-hand look at the situation. While the military and intelligence services regularly brief him, he emphasized the importance of direct dialogue with residents and local authorities.

