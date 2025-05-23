World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Battles Reported Near Kupiansk as Russian Troops Advance

Russian Armed Forces Begin Battle for Kupiansk in Kharkiv Region
Incidents

Units of the Russian Armed Forces have launched battles for the city of Kupiansk in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, war correspondent Andrey Rudenko said on Telegram.

Army of Russia
Photo: mil.ru by Министерство обороны Российской Федерации, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Army of Russia

"Kupiansk! The operation to liberate the city has begun," the correspondent wrote.

War correspondent Yury Kotenok also reported fighting on the northern approaches to Kupiansk. According to him, Russian assault groups are attempting to gain a foothold in the villages of Kondrashivka and Mala Shapkivka, located north of the city.

Earlier, it was reported that Russian troops had made significant advances within the city limits of Vovchansk in the same region, with forces reportedly making successful gains in the eastern part of the city.

Kupiansk: Strategic Importance in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Kupiansk is a key logistical and transportation hub in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region. Situated along major rail and road routes, it has served as a critical supply line for both Ukrainian and, earlier in the war, Russian forces. The city connects eastern Ukraine to the Donbas front and was used by Russia in 2022 as a staging area for military operations before being recaptured by Ukraine in its September counteroffensive.

Control over Kupiansk would allow Russia to disrupt Ukrainian supply chains, project force deeper into Kharkiv region, and potentially open the way for further advances toward the Donbas or into northeastern Ukraine. Its strategic value makes it a focal point in ongoing military operations.

Details

Kupiansk or Kupyansk is a city in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine. It serves as the administrative center of Kupiansk Raion. It is also an important railroad junction for the oblast. Kupiansk hosts the administration of Kupiansk urban hromada, one of the hromadas of Ukraine. It had a population of 26,627 (2022 estimate). In February 2024, more than 3,500 people remain in Kupyansk. Until 18 July 2020, Kupiansk was incorporated as a city of oblast significance and the center of Kupiansk Municipality. The municipality was abolished in July 2020, as part of administrative reforms in Ukraine, which reduced the number of raions in Kharkiv Oblast to seven. The area of Kupiansk Municipality was merged into Kupiansk Raion.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Raw Video Shows Ukrainian Soldiers Torturing Their Own Comrade-in-Arms
Hotspots and Incidents
Raw Video Shows Ukrainian Soldiers Torturing Their Own Comrade-in-Arms Видео 
Doomsday Radio Station UVB-76 Transmits Two New Mysterious Messages
Society
Doomsday Radio Station UVB-76 Transmits Two New Mysterious Messages
Moscow to Present Peace Proposal to Kyiv After POW Exchange, Says Lavrov
World
Moscow to Present Peace Proposal to Kyiv After POW Exchange, Says Lavrov
Popular
Mysterious Doomsday Station UVB-76 Transmits Two New Cryptic Words

UVB-76, known among radio enthusiasts as 'the buzzer,' has been on the air since 1976

Doomsday Radio Station UVB-76 Transmits Two New Mysterious Messages
Russian Armed Forces Begin Battle for Kupiansk in Kharkiv Region
Battles Reported Near Kupiansk as Russian Troops Advance
Moscow: Orthodox Nations Should Not Negotiate Under Catholic Auspices
Ukrainian POWs Held in Russian Border Colonies Reportedly Sing 'Katyusha' Daily
Putin Rules Out Vatican as Neutral Party in Ukraine Negotiations Lyuba Lulko Washington and Moscow Stand on the Brink of Historic Rapprochement Dmitry Plotnikov Soviet Deserter Held by Mujahideen Returns Home After Four Decades Andrey Mihayloff
Video Shows Emotional Scenes as Captured Russian Soldiers Return Home
U.S. Vice President: Era of American Global Dominance Is Over
Trump Hails Russia-Ukraine Prisoner Deal as Possible 'Beginning of Something Bigger'
Trump Hails Russia-Ukraine Prisoner Deal as Possible 'Beginning of Something Bigger'
Last materials
Putin Rules Out Vatican as Neutral Party in Ukraine Negotiations
Washington and Moscow Stand on the Brink of Historic Rapprochement
Moscow to Present Peace Proposal to Kyiv After POW Exchange, Says Lavrov
Ukraine Working on Putin-Zelensky Meeting
Emotional Scenes as Captured Soldiers Return Home in Major Exchange
Russian and American Citizens No Longer See Each Other as Enemies
Russia’s National Ice Hockey Team Barred from 2026 Olympics, France to Take Its Place
J.D. Vance Admits Era of Unquestioned American Dominance Over
Russian Mi-8 Helicopter Crashes in Oryol Region, Crew Killed
Russia-Ukraine POW Swap: Exchanged Prisoners Receive Medical and Psychological Aid in Belarus
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.