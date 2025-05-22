World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

HIMARS Strike Hits Gas Station in Russia’s Lgov, Kursk Region

Kursk Region Targeted: HIMARS Strike Kills 2, Wounds Civilians in Lgov
Incidents

The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched three HIMARS missiles at a gas station in the city of Lgov, Kursk region. According to preliminary reports, two people were killed and five others injured.

HIMARS MLRS
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Beaux Hebert, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
HIMARS MLRS

The strike occurred around 5:30 PM at the intersection of Kurskaya and Gogol streets. The gas station, a two-story building, and several vehicles were damaged.

According to the acting governor of the region Alexander Khinshtein, 12 civilians were injured, including two children aged 13 and 16:

  • the 13-year-old sustained shrapnel wounds to the lower back;
  • the 16-year-old suffered a traumatic brain injury, along with wounds to the back of the head and left shoulder.

Seven women and three men were also hurt. All suffered shrapnel wounds and contusions. Four cars, an apartment building, and two private homes were damaged. Windows were shattered and facades scarred by the blast.

Details

The M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS ) is a light multiple rocket launcher developed in the late 1990s for the United States Army and mounted on a standard U.S. Army Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) M1140 truck frame. The HIMARS carries one pod with either six Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System rockets or one ATACMS missile. It is based on the U.S. Army's FMTV five-ton truck, and is capable of launching all rockets in the Multiple Launch Rocket System Family of Munitions. HIMARS ammunition pods are interchangeable with the M270 MLRS. It has a single pod, as opposed to the standard two for the M270 and its variants.

Lgov is a town in Kursk Oblast, Russia, located on both sides of the Seym river (a tributary of the Desna) 80 kilometers (50 mi) west of Kursk and an equal distance from Hlukhiv, Ukraine. Population as of 2021 was 17,557.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Kursk Region Targeted: HIMARS Strike Kills 2, Wounds Civilians in Lgov
Hotspots and Incidents
Kursk Region Targeted: HIMARS Strike Kills 2, Wounds Civilians in Lgov
Moscow Pursues War of Attrition in Ukraine, Aiming for Breakthrough by Late 2025
Conflicts
Moscow Pursues War of Attrition in Ukraine, Aiming for Breakthrough by Late 2025
Soviet Deserter Held by Mujahideen Returns Home After Four Decades
Real life stories
Soviet Deserter Held by Mujahideen Returns Home After Four Decades
Popular
North Korean Warship Topples During Launch in Front of Kim Jong Un

A newly built North Korean destroyer suffered an accident during its launch ceremony on May 21 in the port city of Chongjin

North Korean Warship Launch Ends in Embarrassing Accident Before Kim Jong Un's Eyes
U.S. Intelligence Warns of Russia's New Nuclear-Capable Air-to-Air Missile
Russia Deploys R-37M Missile with Miniature Nuclear Warhead
Trump’s Red Sea Air Assault: 56,000 kg of Bombs Dropped on ISIS Hideouts
Russian Soldier Survives Without Food or Water for Three Days While Observing Ukrainian Forces
Soviet Deserter Held by Mujahideen Returns Home After Four Decades Andrey Mihayloff German Business Closures Hit 13-Year High, Driven by Energy Costs and Labor Shortages Oleg Artyukov Russia Proposes LNG Hub in Malaysia as EU Continues Lashing Itself Lyuba Lulko
Ukrainian Soldier Tortured by Comrades in Mobile Phone Video Found by Russian Forces
Soviet Soldier Who Lived in Afghanistan for 40 Years Returns to Russia Only to be Called Traitor
Putin: Russia Working to Establish Security Strip Amid Cross-Border Attacks
Putin: Russia Working to Establish Security Strip Amid Cross-Border Attacks
Last materials
Kursk Region Targeted: HIMARS Strike Kills 2, Wounds Civilians in Lgov
Russian Tourist Praises American Family Values After Trip to Pennsylvania
Russian Soldier Spends Three Days Behind Ukrainian Lines Gathering Intel
Raw Video Shows Ukrainian Soldiers Torturing Their Own Comrade-in-Arms
Putin Confirms Russia Creating Buffer Zone Along Ukraine Border
U.S. Intelligence Warns of Russia's New Nuclear-Capable Air-to-Air Missile
Soviet Deserter Held by Mujahideen Returns Home After Four Decades
North Korean Warship Launch Ends in Embarrassing Accident Before Kim Jong Un's Eyes
Biggest Carrier Strike in History: US Jets Hit ISIS in Somalia
Russia Says Massive 1,000-for-1,000 POW Exchange With Ukraine Will Take Several Days
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.