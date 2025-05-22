HIMARS Strike Hits Gas Station in Russia’s Lgov, Kursk Region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched three HIMARS missiles at a gas station in the city of Lgov, Kursk region. According to preliminary reports, two people were killed and five others injured.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Beaux Hebert, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ HIMARS MLRS

The strike occurred around 5:30 PM at the intersection of Kurskaya and Gogol streets. The gas station, a two-story building, and several vehicles were damaged.

According to the acting governor of the region Alexander Khinshtein, 12 civilians were injured, including two children aged 13 and 16:

the 13-year-old sustained shrapnel wounds to the lower back;

the 16-year-old suffered a traumatic brain injury, along with wounds to the back of the head and left shoulder.

Seven women and three men were also hurt. All suffered shrapnel wounds and contusions. Four cars, an apartment building, and two private homes were damaged. Windows were shattered and facades scarred by the blast.

Details

The M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS ) is a light multiple rocket launcher developed in the late 1990s for the United States Army and mounted on a standard U.S. Army Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) M1140 truck frame. The HIMARS carries one pod with either six Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System rockets or one ATACMS missile. It is based on the U.S. Army's FMTV five-ton truck, and is capable of launching all rockets in the Multiple Launch Rocket System Family of Munitions. HIMARS ammunition pods are interchangeable with the M270 MLRS. It has a single pod, as opposed to the standard two for the M270 and its variants.



Lgov is a town in Kursk Oblast, Russia, located on both sides of the Seym river (a tributary of the Desna) 80 kilometers (50 mi) west of Kursk and an equal distance from Hlukhiv, Ukraine. Population as of 2021 was 17,557.

