Russian Soldier Spends Three Days Behind Ukrainian Lines Gathering Intel

A video has surfaced online showing footage filmed by Russian soldier Dmitry Borodavko. The soldier spent three days hiding in the rear of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

The video published by Zvezda TV channel, shows Dmitry Borodavko, the assault trooper from the 242nd Motor Rifle Regiment of Russia's Center military grouping recounting how he lay motionless in a hideout while relaying information about enemy activity near the settlement of Alexandropol.

Borodavko had positioned himself so close to AFU positions that he could hear where Ukrainian servicemen were directing their drones and what they were talking about during smoke breaks.

The Russian soldier survived the entire time without food or water. He also recalled a moment when his drone detector activated while enemy soldiers were nearby.

War correspondents reported the capture of Alexandropol on March 25. From that point, the Russian army began advancing toward the Konstantinovka axis. Russia's Ministry of Defense officially announced the town's capture on May 17.