Raw Video Shows Ukrainian Soldiers Torturing Their Own Comrade-in-Arms

A video showing Ukrainian soldiers being tortured by their own comrades has surfaced on social media. Russian war correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny shared the disturbing footage on his Telegram channel.

WARNING: The video is extremely disturbing! Watch at your own discretion!

According to Poddubny, the video was found on a mobile phone that Russian soldiers recovered in the Kursk region. It shows brutal torture inflicted on an unidentified Ukrainian soldier who is being forced to sign documents.

"They're forcing the poor guy to sign a report — apparently a request to be transferred to an assault unit. Ten minutes of savage cruelty," Poddubny wrote.

At the end of the disturbing footage, the man signs the document. It remains unknown what happened to him afterwards.

Details

Torture is the deliberate infliction of severe pain or suffering on a person for reasons including punishment, extracting a confession, interrogation for information, or intimidating third parties. Some definitions restrict torture to acts carried out by the state, while others include non-state organizations. Most victims of torture are poor and marginalized people suspected of crimes, although torture against political prisoners, or during armed conflict, has received disproportionate attention. Judicial corporal punishment and capital punishment are sometimes seen as forms of torture, but this label is internationally controversial. A variety of methods of torture are used, often in combination; the most common form of physical torture is beatings. Beginning in the twentieth century, many torturers have preferred non-scarring or psychological methods to maintain deniability.

