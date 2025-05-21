Major Gas Explosion Rocks High-Rise Apartment Building in Stavropol

A powerful explosion occurred on the 18th floor of an apartment building on Tukhachevsky Street in the city of Stavropol, Southern Russia. A fire broke out as a result of the explosion. At least one woman was injured.

The explosion demolished walls and floor slabs on the affected floor. Debris fell onto dozens of cars parked near the building. Several apartments on the floor, where the explosion occurred, as well as on the floors below, suffered severe damage.

“The fire has been contained. According to preliminary information, there is one injured person who is receiving medical assistance. As soon as possible, specialists will assess the condition of the building to plan restoration work,” the Governor of the Stavropol region, Vladimir Vladimirov, wrote on his Telegram channel.

Preliminary reports suggest the cause was a household gas leak. All of Stavropol’s emergency services arrived at the scene.

