Ukrainian Drone Shot Down Over Moscow Region, Explosion Captured on Video

A video showing a Ukrainian drone being shot down over a town near Moscow, has surfaced online.

The video captures a plume of smoke appearing in the sky, followed by the sound of a powerful explosion.

“Holy hell! It’s going down!” the person filming exclaims emotionally.

The drone was shot down above the town of Vidnoye near Moscow.

Unofficial reports suggest the drone may have been a heavy kamikaze-type UAV known as Lyutyi. These drones are equipped with a gasoline engine producing about 50 horsepower and a pusher propeller, capable of carrying a warhead weighing 50–75 kilograms over distances of up to 1,000 kilometers.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported the destruction of three Ukrainian drones en route to the capital. He did not provide information on where debris fell or possible damage on the ground, but noted that emergency services were working at the scene.

