Caught on Video: Excavator Falls From Fifth Floor, But Keeps Working

Excavator falls from building

An excavator fell from a height during the demolition of an unfinished 100-apartment building in the town of Lipki, in the Tula Region of Russia, the regional prosecutor’s office said.

The incident reportedly occurred on May 12 on Lermontov Street. During the demolition works, the heavy machinery plunged from the fourth or fifth floor level.

No one was injured. After the fall, the excavator was lifted back up and continued operating.

An investigation has been launched into the incident. Authorities will assess compliance with urban planning and labor regulations, and if violations are found, appropriate prosecutorial action will be taken.

Details

Tula is the largest city and the administrative center of Tula Oblast in Russia, located 193 kilometers (120 mi) south of Moscow. Tula is located in the northern Central Russian Upland on the banks of the Upa River, a tributary of the Oka. At the 2010 census, Tula had a population of 501,169, an increase from 481,216 in 2002, making it the 32nd-largest city in Russia by population. A primarily industrial city, Tula was a fortress at the border of the Principality of Ryazan. The city was seized by Ivan Bolotnikov in 1606 during the Time of Troubles and withstood a four-month siege by the Tsar's army. Historically, Tula has been a major centre for the manufacture of armaments. The Demidov family built the first armament factory in Russia in the city, in what would become the Tula Arms Plant, which still operates to this day.

