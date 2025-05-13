Gunfire and Panic in Tripoli After Top Libyan Security Official Murdered

Military Operation in Libya’s Capital Tripoli Concludes Successfully

The military operation in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, has concluded successfully, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defense of the country’s Government of National Unity (GNU).

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Tripoli_skyline_clear_day.JPG: hakeem.gadiderivative work: MrPanyGoff is licensed under GFDL 1.2 Tripoli Skyline edit

The ministry emphasized that the operation was completed successfully and announced the implementation of measures to ensure security and stability in the area.

“The Ministry of Defense of the Government of National Unity confirms the successful completion of the military operation. Instructions have been given to finalize the plan in the area to secure safety and stability,”the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Russian Embassy in Tripoli reported that the situation in the area around the diplomatic mission remains calm. According to the latest updates, no assistance requests have been received from Russian nationals.

“All is quiet in the embassy area, while fighting continues in the southern parts of the city. So far, there have been no requests for help from Russians,” said a source at the Russian diplomatic mission.

Head of Security for Libya's Presidential Council Killed in Tripoli

Abdel Ghani al-Kikli, head of security for Libya’s Presidential Council, was killed in Tripoli. His death triggered gunfire in several areas of the capital.

Al-Kikli was killed in the headquarters of the 444th Brigade of Tripoli's military district on the evening of May 12. Gunfire was also reported in the Ain Zara and Salah al-Din districts.

A spokesperson for Libya’s emergency medical services confirmed that six people were injured during the armed clashes in Tripoli.

Tripoli International Airport Suspends Operations

Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli has suspended its operations, with flights being redirected to Misrata Airport.

A medical state of emergency has been declared in the Libyan capital. Emergency medical teams have been placed on high alert and instructed to await further directives.

The University of Tripoli has suspended all classes, exams, and administrative operations. According to Al Mayadeen, these measures were taken following the shootout in which Abdel Ghani al-Kikli sustained fatal injuries.

Libya’s Ministry of Interior urged residents of Tripoli to stay indoors.

Details

Abdul Ghani Belkacem Khalifa Al-Kikli (known as Ghnewa Al-Kikli; died May 12, 2025), was a Libyan commander, head of the Stability Support Apparatus affiliated with the Libyan Presidential Council. Gheniwa was born in the city of Benghazi and was imprisoned for his involvement in criminal activities. After the fall of the previous regime, he formed an armed militia known as the Central Security and became one of the influential figures in the capital, Tripoli.Ghani Al-Kikli was born in the east, in Benghazi, and moved with his family to Tripoli. Before the war broke out, he worked in a bakery. Abdel Ghani al-Kikli, better known as "Gheniwa," who was the leader of the powerful Stability Support Authority (SSA) militia in Tripoli, died on May 12, 2025, in an act characterized as murder.

