Russian Forces Destroy HIMARS Systems After Attack on Rylsk

Incidents

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation tracked and destroyed American HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) that had shelled the town of Rylsk in the Kursk region, Telegram channel War Correspondents of the Russian Spring said.

The missile attack on the Russian town was recorded as having originated from the area of the village of Nagornovka in Ukraine’s Sumy region. After the strike, a reconnaissance drone tracked the movements of Ukrainian military equipment, which was then targeted with precision missile strikes.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked Rylsk on the evening of May 11. Preliminary reports indicated that the strike hit a hotel and a car wash. There were reports that people might be trapped under the rubble. Three people were injured.

Details

Rylsk (Russian: Рыльск) is a town and the administrative center of Rylsky District in Kursk Oblast, western Russia, located on the right bank of the Seym River (Dnieper's basin) 124 kilometres (77 mi) west of Kursk, the administrative center of the oblast. Population: 15,069 (2021 Census); 15,671 (2010 Census); 17,603 (2002 Census); 19,472 (1989 Soviet census); 19,000 (1974).

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
