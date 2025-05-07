World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

North Korean Juche-100 MLRS Annihilates HIMARS and Patriot Systems in Ukraine

North Korean Juche-100 Rocket Artillery System Appears in Ukraine War Zone
Incidents

A North Korean multiple rocket launcher system (MRLS), the Juche-100, has reportedly made its debut on the front lines of the conflict in Ukraine, Russian war correspondent Alexander Kots said. He released footage showing the system in action, though the exact location of its deployment remains undisclosed.

Missile strike
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Пресс-служба Западного военного округа, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Missile strike

The video shows the Juche-100 firing a salvo of rockets from a roadside position. According to Kots, when combined with reconnaissance drones, this system could be particularly effective for the Russian military in targeting high-value Ukrainian and NATO-supplied assets, such as:

  • HIMARS launchers,
  • Patriot missile systems,
  • command centers,
  • and logistical hubs.

"Most importantly, there's an ample supply of ammunition for this system — our Korean ally has a very well-developed munitions industry," Kots wrote.

The Juche-100 is a 240 mm caliber multiple rocket launcher mounted on a three-axle military truck chassis, with a reported firing range of approximately 120 kilometers.

Analysts See Strategic Value in North Korean System

Military analysts in Russia have emphasized the importance of North Korea's contribution. Vlad Shlepchenko, a military observer for Tsargrad, believes that the arrival of the Juche-100 will enhance Russia's ability to counter long-range Western artillery used by Ukrainian forces.

"North Korea's supply of advanced artillery and rocket systems will allow Russia to significantly neutralize NATO's advantage in range and precision — a factor that will directly impact the effectiveness of counter-battery operations," Shlepchenko noted.

Combined with existing Russian artillery and mortar systems, the Juche-100 and other North Korean weapons will enable more intense strikes on Ukrainian positions, especially as they are supported by large quantities of Soviet-caliber ammunition reportedly being supplied by Pyongyang.

Reports of North Korean Troops Participating in Border Operations

There are also unconfirmed reports of North Korean military personnel participating alongside Russian forces in operations near the Russia-Ukraine border. On April 26, Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov informed President Vladimir Putin of the full liberation of the Kursk border region, noting that the final settlement, the village of Gornal, had been recaptured from Ukrainian forces.

According to Gerasimov, total Ukrainian losses in the area reportedly exceeded 76,000 troops, with more than 7,700 pieces of military equipment destroyed.

If confirmed, the deployment of North Korean hardware and possibly personnel in active combat roles would mark a significant new chapter in the internationalization of the Ukraine conflict — one that could further inflame tensions between Russia and the West.

Details

A multiple rocket launcher (MRL) or multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) is a type of rocket artillery system that contains multiple launchers which are fixed to a single platform, and shoots its rocket ordnance in a fashion similar to a volley gun. Rockets are self-propelled in flight and have different capabilities than conventional artillery shells, such as longer effective range, lower recoil, typically considerably higher payload than a similarly sized gun artillery platform, or even carrying multiple warheads. Unguided rocket artillery is notoriously inaccurate and slow to reload compared to gun artillery. A multiple rocket launcher helps compensate for this with its ability to launch multiple rockets in rapid succession, which, coupled with the large kill zone of each warhead, can easily deliver saturation fire over a target area. However, modern rockets can use GPS or inertial guidance to combine the advantages of rockets with the higher accuracy of precision-guided munitions.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Ukraine Outlines Four Key Post-War Priorities, Says PM Shmyhal
World
Ukraine Outlines Four Key Post-War Priorities, Says PM Shmyhal
India Raised White Flags at Multiple Locations, Says Pakistani Minister
Hotspots and Incidents
India Raised White Flags at Multiple Locations, Says Pakistani Minister Видео 
Ukraine Finds One Reason Not to Strike Moscow on Victory Day
World
Ukraine Finds One Reason Not to Strike Moscow on Victory Day
Popular
Russian Missiles Will Wipe Kyiv Off the Face of the Earth Should Ukraine Strike Moscow on Victory Day

Russia's long-range cruise missiles such as the Kh-101 and Kh-555, Kalibr-PL and Kalibr-NK naval cruise missiles, drones, and Iskander-M missile systems could be used for a retaliatory strike

Russia Will Scorch Kyiv Out Should Ukraine Strike Moscow on Victory Day
Ukraine's Magura-7 Sea Drone Shoots Down Two Russian Su-30 Jets in Black Sea
Ukraine’s Sea Drones Shoot Down Two Russian Su-30 Fighter Jets in Black Sea
Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov Signals Possible Exit Amid Succession Talk
Canada's Alberta Threatens Secession Over Resource and Federal Policy Disputes
The War the USA is Losing Isn’t to China Nancy O'Brien Simpson Canada Faces Internal Rift as Alberta Pushes for Sovereignty Lyuba Lulko Western Misconceptions About WWII: Soviets Forgotten, Hollywood Remembered Alexander Shtorm
Putin Orders to Select Targets in Kyiv for Hypersonic Oreshnik Missile Strike in Response to Drone Attacks
The War the USA is Losing Isn’t to China
Kyiv’s Vision After the War: Reform, Rebuild, and Reinvent
Kyiv’s Vision After the War: Reform, Rebuild, and Reinvent
Last materials
North Korean Juche-100 Rocket Artillery System Appears in Ukraine War Zone
2025 Victory Day in Moscow: Focal Point of Both Diplomatic Defiance and Regional Anxiety
Pakistan Releases Footage of Downed Indian Rafale Pilots, Claims Use of Advanced Air-to-Air Missiles
Ukraine Attacks Moscow Twice Within One Hour
Video Shows Sana'a Airport Destroyed Amid Escalating Regional Tensions
Taxi, Delivery, Bank Services Disrupted in Moscow Amid Mobile Internet Shutdowns
India Raised White Flags at Multiple Locations, Says Pakistani Minister
The War the USA is Losing Isn’t to China
India and Pakistan – Two Nuclear Powers – Decide to Risk It All
India Launches Operation Sindoor with Missile Strikes on Pakistan
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.