North Korean Juche-100 Rocket Artillery System Appears in Ukraine War Zone

A North Korean multiple rocket launcher system (MRLS), the Juche-100, has reportedly made its debut on the front lines of the conflict in Ukraine, Russian war correspondent Alexander Kots said. He released footage showing the system in action, though the exact location of its deployment remains undisclosed.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Пресс-служба Западного военного округа, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Missile strike

The video shows the Juche-100 firing a salvo of rockets from a roadside position. According to Kots, when combined with reconnaissance drones, this system could be particularly effective for the Russian military in targeting high-value Ukrainian and NATO-supplied assets, such as:

HIMARS launchers,

Patriot missile systems,

command centers,

and logistical hubs.

"Most importantly, there's an ample supply of ammunition for this system — our Korean ally has a very well-developed munitions industry," Kots wrote.

The Juche-100 is a 240 mm caliber multiple rocket launcher mounted on a three-axle military truck chassis, with a reported firing range of approximately 120 kilometers.

Analysts See Strategic Value in North Korean System

Military analysts in Russia have emphasized the importance of North Korea's contribution. Vlad Shlepchenko, a military observer for Tsargrad, believes that the arrival of the Juche-100 will enhance Russia's ability to counter long-range Western artillery used by Ukrainian forces.

"North Korea's supply of advanced artillery and rocket systems will allow Russia to significantly neutralize NATO's advantage in range and precision — a factor that will directly impact the effectiveness of counter-battery operations," Shlepchenko noted.

Combined with existing Russian artillery and mortar systems, the Juche-100 and other North Korean weapons will enable more intense strikes on Ukrainian positions, especially as they are supported by large quantities of Soviet-caliber ammunition reportedly being supplied by Pyongyang.

Reports of North Korean Troops Participating in Border Operations

There are also unconfirmed reports of North Korean military personnel participating alongside Russian forces in operations near the Russia-Ukraine border. On April 26, Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov informed President Vladimir Putin of the full liberation of the Kursk border region, noting that the final settlement, the village of Gornal, had been recaptured from Ukrainian forces.

According to Gerasimov, total Ukrainian losses in the area reportedly exceeded 76,000 troops, with more than 7,700 pieces of military equipment destroyed.

If confirmed, the deployment of North Korean hardware and possibly personnel in active combat roles would mark a significant new chapter in the internationalization of the Ukraine conflict — one that could further inflame tensions between Russia and the West.

