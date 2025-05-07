Ukrainian Drones Attack Moscow Twice In One Hour

Another drone launched by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was shot down as it was approaching Moscow, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Telegram.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by АрміяInform, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Ukrainian drone

This marks the second attempted strike on the Russian capital in less than an hour. Sobyanin’s previous post about the interception of a drone was published just 43 minutes earlier.

The exact location where the drone was downed was not disclosed. Typically, Sobyanin reports incidents involving drones intercepted within the Moscow region. If drones are intercepted before reaching the area, it is officials from respective bordering regions that make such announcements.

Emergency services are currently working at the site where the drone debris crashed, the mayor noted.

Ukraine Launches 524 Drones Toward Russia in 24 Hours

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Ukrainian forces launched a total of 524 drones toward Russia within the past 24 hours. In addition, air defense systems reportedly intercepted five Neptune missiles, six JDAM bombs, and two HIMARS multiple rocket launcher projectiles.