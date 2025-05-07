Video Shows Sana'a Airport Destroyed Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Yemen's Sana'a International Airport has been destroyed in what local authorities claim was a targeted airstrike. The attack, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning, has rendered the airport completely inoperable, according to officials from the Houthi-led administration in the capital.

Footage circulating on social media and confirmed by local journalists shows thick plumes of smoke rising from the airport grounds, with large sections of the terminal buildings and runway visibly damaged. Initial reports indicate that multiple precision-guided munitions struck the airport complex, causing widespread structural devastation.

While no group has officially claimed responsibility for the strike, Houthi officials accused the Saudi-led coalition of carrying out the bombardment. A spokesperson for the group described the attack as a "blatant act of aggression” and vowed retaliation, calling the strike an attempt to further isolate the Yemeni capital and cripple civilian infrastructure.

There has been no immediate comment from Saudi Arabia or other coalition members. However, the region has witnessed a sharp uptick in hostilities in recent weeks, particularly following increased Houthi drone and missile activity targeting commercial shipping in the Red Sea and military positions in southern Saudi Arabia.

Humanitarian organizations have expressed concern over the implications of the airport's destruction. Sana'a Airport has served as a critical lifeline for the delivery of medical supplies and humanitarian aid, particularly after years of a de facto blockade imposed by coalition forces.

"This attack risks deepening the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, where millions rely on international assistance," said a representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). "The destruction of Sana'a Airport will further restrict the already limited access for aid agencies and could endanger countless lives.”

Yemen has been engulfed in civil war since 2014, when Houthi rebels seized control of Sana'a and much of the north, prompting military intervention by a Saudi-led coalition in 2015. Years of airstrikes, blockades, and ground combat have devastated the country, resulting in what the United Nations has described as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

As of Tuesday evening, casualty numbers from the strike remain unconfirmed. Rescue operations are reportedly underway, though access to the site is limited due to ongoing security concerns and damage to nearby roads.

Analysts warn that the destruction of Sana'a Airport could signal a new phase in the conflict, one where critical civilian infrastructure is increasingly targeted. Diplomatic efforts to revive stalled peace talks have so far failed to yield lasting results, and with tensions rising across the broader region, observers fear a widening of the conflict may be imminent.

Details

Yemen officially the Republic of Yemen, is a country in West Asia. Located in southern Arabia, it borders Saudi Arabia to the north, Oman to the northeast, the south-eastern part of the Arabian Sea to the east, the Gulf of Aden to the south, and the Red Sea to the west, sharing maritime borders with Djibouti, Eritrea, and Somalia across the Horn of Africa. Covering roughly 455,503 square kilometres (175,871 square miles), with a coastline of approximately 2,000 kilometres (1,200 miles), Yemen is the second largest country on the Arabian Peninsula. Sanaa is its constitutional capital and largest city. Yemen's estimated population is 34.7 million, mostly Arab Muslims. It is a member of the Arab League, the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

