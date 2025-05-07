World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
India Raised White Flags Following Heavy Losses Inflicted by Pakistani Army

India Raised White Flags at Multiple Locations, Says Pakistani Minister
India has reportedly raised white flags at several positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, including at the Chora complex, according to Pakistan’s Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, as reported by Samaa.tv.

Tarar claimed that the Indian military raised white flags following heavy losses inflicted by the Pakistani army. Indian authorities have not commented on these claims.

Additionally, Pakistan's Air Force allegedly shot down five Indian fighter jets. Indian officials in New Delhi confirmed the loss of three aircraft. Tarar stated that these actions were a response to what he described as India’s “unprovoked and cowardly” attack.

Earlier, Indian Air Force spokesperson Vyomika Singh said the Indian military was prepared to respond to any actions taken by Pakistan.

Pakistan's Armed Forces Authorized to Respond to Indian Aggression

Pakistan's National Security Council (NSC) authorized the country’s armed forces to take retaliatory action in response to Indian aggression, according to a report by Samaa.tv.

An emergency session of the NSC was held on May 7 at the residence of the Prime Minister of Pakistan. During the meeting, the Council empowered the military to act, asserting Pakistan’s right to self-defense under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

Article 51 of the UN Charter affirms a member state's right to individual or collective self-defense in the event of an armed attack, until the UN Security Council takes measures to maintain peace and security.

“Pakistan reserves the right to respond at a time, place, and in a manner of its own choosing,” the official statement following the meeting declared.

Samaa reported that the Pakistani army has received a “free hand” from top military leadership to carry out a counterstrike against India. One participant of the NSC meeting, quoted by the outlet, stated:

“For every one [Indian] strike, there will be two [Pakistani] responses.”

The Council emphasized that while Pakistan desires peace in the region, it will not compromise on matters of sovereignty and national dignity.

White flags have had different meanings throughout history and depending on the locale. The white flag is an internationally recognized protective sign of truce or ceasefire and for negotiation. It is also used to symbolize surrender since it is often the weaker party that requests negotiation. It is also flown on ships serving as cartels. A white flag signifies that an approaching negotiator is unarmed, intending to surrender, or wants to communicate. Persons carrying or waving a white flag are not to be fired upon, nor are they allowed to open fire. The use of the flag to request parley is included in the Hague Conventions of 1899 and 1907

