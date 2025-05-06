World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Israel Defense Forces Strike Airport in Yemen's Capital, Sana'a

Israel Strikes Capital Airport in Yemen
Incidents

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fighter jets struck the airport in Yemen's capital, Sana'a, and completely disabled it in response to a Houthi attack on Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, according to an IDF press release.

F-16
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Tomás Del Coro, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
F-16

"The strikes were carried out on runways, aircraft, and airport infrastructure," the statement said.

Sana'a International Airport serves the capital and northern provinces of Yemen. It shares a runway with the Al-Dailami Air Base.

Click here to see more videos from the site of the missile strike

Additionally, the IDF targeted several power plants and the Al-Imran cement factory near Sana'a, which, according to Israel, the Houthis "use for terrorist purposes."

"This operation was approved by the Commander of the Israeli Air Force, Major General Tomer Bar, and the Chief of Staff of the IDF, Major General (Ret.) Eyal Zamir," the Israeli army added.

Details

Sanaa officially the Sanaa Municipality, is the de jure capital and largest city of Yemen. The city is the capital of the Sanaa Governorate, but is not part of the governorate, as it forms a separate administrative unit. At an elevation of 2,300 metres (7,500 ft), Sanaa is one of the highest capital cities in the world and is next to the Sarawat Mountains of Jabal An-Nabi Shu'ayb and Jabal Tiyal, considered to be the highest mountains in the Arabian Peninsula and one of the highest in the Middle East. Sanaa has a population of approximately 3,292,497 (2023), making it Yemen's largest city. As of 2020, the greater Sanaa urban area makes up about 10% of Yemen's total population. The Old City of Sanaa, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has a distinctive architectural character, most notably expressed in its multi-story buildings decorated with geometric patterns. Al-Saleh Mosque, the largest in the country, is located in the southern outskirts of the city.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Russia Will Scorch Kyiv Out Should Ukraine Strike Moscow on Victory Day
World
Russia Will Scorch Kyiv Out Should Ukraine Strike Moscow on Victory Day
Brazil Chooses ‘Right Side of History’: Lula to Join Russia’s May 9 Commemoration
Americas
Brazil Chooses ‘Right Side of History’: Lula to Join Russia’s May 9 Commemoration
Popular
Boeing Dreams to Steal Air Superiority from Russia

F-47’s aerodynamic layout represents a breakthrough that achieves an optimal balance between stealth and maneuverability

Boeing’s F-47 Fighter Sends Strategic Message to Russia and China
Ukraine Finds One Reason Not to Strike Moscow on Victory Day
'One Elderly Chinese Man Will Do what Russian Air Defenses Can Not'
Russian Defense Sector Urged to Ramp Up Amid EU War Preparations
U.S. Woman Detained Near Putin’s Residence in Novo-Ogaryovo
Merz Humiliated: Germany’s Chancellor-in-Waiting Rejected by Own Coalition Andrey Mihayloff Brazil Chooses ‘Right Side of History’: Lula to Join Russia’s May 9 Commemoration Lyuba Lulko Portugal, Spain and France: Lessons from the Blackout Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Bridge Blasts and Armored Assault: Ukraine Renews Attacks on Kursk Border Region
Marco Rubio Outshines Henry Kissinger and Xi Jinping To Become USA's Next President
Russia Wants All of Ukraine
Russia Wants All of Ukraine
Last materials
Israel Strikes Capital Airport in Yemen
Russia Will Scorch Kyiv Out Should Ukraine Strike Moscow on Victory Day
Ukraine's Magura-7 Sea Drone Shoots Down Two Russian Su-30 Jets in Black Sea
Ukraine Outlines Four Key Post-War Priorities, Says PM Shmyhal
Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov Signals Possible Exit Amid Succession Talk
France Eyes Laser-Ready Warship in Ambitious Naval Expansion
Merz Humiliated: Germany’s Chancellor-in-Waiting Rejected by Own Coalition
Marco Rubio Becomes Possible Trump Successor As He Outshines Kissinger
Brazil Chooses ‘Right Side of History’: Lula to Join Russia’s May 9 Commemoration
Russia's Security Service Arrests U.S. Woman Near Putin's Residence Near Moscow
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.