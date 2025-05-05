Gunmen Kill Three Officers in Makhachkala, Dagestan, Flee in Stolen Police Vehicle

Deadly Attack on Traffic Patrol in Dagestan Sparks Citywide Manhunt

Three police officers were killed following the attack on a traffic patrol unit in Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan.

The Makhachkala city administration confirmed the deaths.

"Today, around 14:20 in the city of Makhachkala, unidentified individuals attacked a traffic police patrol of the Interior Ministry of Dagestan. Search and apprehension efforts are underway," the department said.

According to 112 Telegram channel, there were two attackers, while Baza outlet later reported that there may have been four. The suspects fled the scene in a stolen police vehicle, prompting authorities to initiate a city-wide "Intercept" operation.

Dagestan's Head Sergey Melikov said that the attackers opened fire on the officers after the latter ordered them to stop. The incident occurred at the intersection of Kerimov and Magomedtagirov Streets. Additional casualties have been reported.

it was later revealed that the raffic police officers were trying to stop a suspicious car for document check. The shooting sparked during the inspection.

Two criminals fled the scene in the stolen vehicle, while two others were eliminated at the time of the attack. The car with the suspects is being pursued to prevent them from escaping from the city.

Details

