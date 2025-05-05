Bridge Blasts and Armored Assault: Ukraine Renews Attacks on Kursk Border Region

Ukrainian Armed Forces Launch New Offensive on Russia’s Kursk Region

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have launched a new offensive against Russia's Kursk region, according to Telegram channel "Operation Z: War Correspondents of the Russian Spring".

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to the channel, Ukrainian forces blew up several bridges overnight — likely in the Russian rear — and launched an assault involving multiple armored groups. Engineering vehicles reportedly cleared paths through minefields, allowing armored vehicles with infantry to advance.

Heavy fighting is currently underway near the border of the Kursk region, RV reported. Some of the AFU assault units have already been destroyed. The channel said it would continue to provide updates on the battle and its outcomes.

Roman Alekhin, a former adviser to the ex-governor of the region, reported a strike on the border village of Tyotkino in the Kursk region. He stated that Ukrainian forces used both artillery and other types of weaponry. As of the time of publication, there has been no official comment from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Further Ukrainian attacks could be expected in the Rylsky and Khomutovsky districts of the Kursk region, according to Russian war correspondent Alexander Kots. Writing on Telegram, Kots noted that Russian troops in those border areas had taken measures to be prepared for potential enemy strikes.

Details

Kursk Oblast is a federal subject of Russia (an oblast). Its administrative center is the city of Kursk. As of the 2021 census, Kursk Oblast had a population of 1,082,458. The territory of Kursk Oblast has been populated since the end of the last ice age. Slavic tribes of the Severians inhabited the area. From 830 the current Kursk Oblast was part of the Rus' Khaganate and Kievan Rus' states. The oldest towns in the region are Kursk and Rylsk, first mentioned in 1032 and 1152, respectively, both capitals of small medieval eponymous duchies. In the 13th century, the region was conquered by the Mongol Empire.

