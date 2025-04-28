Russian Defense Ministry Releases Footage of Russian and North Korean Forces Fighting in Kursk Region

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing joint combat operations by Russian and North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region. The video appeared on the TASS news agency Telegram channel.

The clip begins with footage of a firefight in an urban environment. A soldier from North Korea replaces a Russian fighter and opens fire on the enemy. The video then shows two flags — those of Russia and North Korea — being raised near a destroyed church, after which two soldiers embrace.

On April 26, Russia officially acknowledged for the first time the participation of North Korean forces in the battles for the Kursk region. President Vladimir Putin thanked the Korean soldiers, emphasizing that they acted fully in accordance with international law and in line with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty signed in June 2024.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un also confirmed the participation of his troops in the operation on Russian territory, calling it a sacred mission aimed at strengthening friendship with Moscow.