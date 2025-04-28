Russian Defense Ministry Shows North Korean Soldiers Training on Russian Firing Ranges

North Korean troops were trained in the handling of firearms and combat operations on Russian training grounds, according to a video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The footage shows them learning to use Kalashnikov rifles, rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), and how to throw hand grenades. Some North Korean soldiers can also be seen handling shotguns, and in one segment, a soldier is shown firing upwards—apparently training in counter-drone tactics. The video also captures drills on conducting combat in open terrain and trenches, with soldiers moving in small groups and engaging targets.

At the end of April, the Russian General Staff reported the complete liberation of the Kursk region from Ukrainian forces. This information was presented by Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov during a briefing to President Vladimir Putin, where for the first time the participation of North Korean troops in combat on Russian territory was officially confirmed. Later, North Korea also acknowledged the involvement of its soldiers in the fighting in the Kursk region.

North Korean Soldiers Lived Separately, Liked Russian Rap Music

According to Mash Telegram channel, which detailed the living conditions of the North Korean troops, DPRK soldiers were housed separately and communicated through a specially designated interpreter. They were equipped with weapons, ammunition, and heavy equipment, mainly domestically produced systems such as the 170-millimeter Koksan artillery gun.

The North Korean forces operated mainly in the southern part of the Sudzha district — particularly in the villages of Plekhovo, Guevo, and Kurilovka. Their ranks included special forces, conscripts, and a special evacuation group. During their service, the North Korean soldiers sampled Russian cuisine and listened to a wide variety of music.

"The guys especially loved Russian rap," a source shared.

Military correspondent Alexander Kots also reported that North Korean soldiers initially underwent training on firing ranges to familiarize themselves with Russian combat tactics before being deployed to the Kursk region.

"They lived in field conditions. At first, they held the third line of defense, then the second. Later, they were tested in holding fortified positions and finally in assault operations," Kots said. He emphasized that the North Korean troops demonstrated strong coordination, discipline, and endurance. Additionally, they strictly adhered to a code: not to be taken alive by the enemy.

Details