Explosion and fire in the heart of Moscow

Car explodes at underground parking of Moscow City skyscraper complex
Incidents

A car exploded in the underground parking lot of the Afimall shopping center at Moscow City skyscraper complex.

View from the Ostankino TV tower to the Moscow International Business Center ('Moscow-City') and the Western District
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sergey Korovkin 84, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
View from the Ostankino TV tower to the Moscow International Business Center ('Moscow-City') and the Western District

The car that exploded in the parking garage has already been extinguished. Medical personnel have also arrived at the scene.

No reports of injuries have been received so far. The owner of the car is being identified.

Details

Moscow is the capital and largest city of Russia, standing on the Moskva River in Central Russia. It has a population estimated at over 13 million residents within the city limits, over 19.1 million residents in the urban area, and over 21.5 million residents in its metropolitan area. The city covers an area of 2,511 square kilometers (970 sq mi), while the urban area covers 5,891 square kilometers (2,275 sq mi), and the metropolitan area covers over 26,000 square kilometers (10,000 sq mi). Moscow is among the world's largest cities, being the most populous city entirely in Europe, the largest urban and metropolitan area in Europe, and the largest city by land area on the European continent.

