Explosion and fire in the heart of Moscow

Car explodes at underground parking of Moscow City skyscraper complex

A car exploded in the underground parking lot of the Afimall shopping center at Moscow City skyscraper complex.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sergey Korovkin 84, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ View from the Ostankino TV tower to the Moscow International Business Center ('Moscow-City') and the Western District

The car that exploded in the parking garage has already been extinguished. Medical personnel have also arrived at the scene.

No reports of injuries have been received so far. The owner of the car is being identified.

Details

