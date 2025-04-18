Ukraine launches heavy PD-2 drone to attack seaport in Southern Russia

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) targeted the Seaport of Olya in Russia's Astrakhan region for the first time since the beginning of the special military operation.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by АрміяInform, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Ukrainian drone

The incident took place on April 17. The Ukrainian forces launched a PD-2 fixed-wing drone in the direction of the port, Shot Telegram channel said. The drone was shot down near the right bank of the Volga River. No damage on the ground was reported, no was was hurt. The wreckage of the drone fell into the river.

The Port of Olya is used for the transshipment of metal products, grain, and equipment. This year, the port opened a customs checkpoint to process containerized and general cargo, including oil and grain.

PD-2 drones can carry up to 19 kilograms of explosives.

Details

Olya (Russian: Оля) is a rural locality (a selo) in Limansky District of Astrakhan Oblast, Russia, on the shore of one of the largest branches of the Volga River, Bakhtemir, near the Caspian Sea about 120 kilometers (75 mi) southwest of Astrakhan. It serves as a port on the Caspian Sea. In 2010 the settlement recorded 1372 farmsteads and 3752 residents. The port's cargo turnover was approximately 2.5 million tons as of 2006.

