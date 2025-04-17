Ukrainian troops flee from Monastery complex in Kursk region

Ukrainian soldiers flee from their last stronghold in Kursk

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reportedly destroyed several structures within the Hornal St. Nicholas Belogorsky Monastery complex, which they had been holding. According to Russian security forces, the Russian troops have made gains in the area. The source stated that several AFU groups fled toward Ukraine’s Sumy region, blowing up parts of the monastery complex as they retreated.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Army of Russia

The assault on the monastery, described as Ukraine’s last fortified position in the region, began on April 11. Around 300 Ukrainian soldiers are said to be trapped within the monastery grounds. On April 17, Telegram channel Operation Z: War Correspondents of the Russian Spring released footage showing the partially destroyed monastery amidst ongoing combat. The building has no roof, and the structure bears clear marks of gunfire. Russian forces reportedly breached the complex on April 16 and have since taken control of most of it, though heavy fighting continues nearby as Ukrainian forces attempt counterattacks.

War correspondent Alexander Kots explained that Kyiv views the village of Hornal as a key outpost for a defensive line extending into Ukraine's Sumy region. Ukrainian forces are reportedly determined to hold the location to prevent Russian troops from advancing and establishing a buffer zone. The storming of the monastery is further complicated by its thick walls, elevated position, and an underlying network of ancient chalk caves, once used by monks to mine lime, which could allow prolonged resistance.