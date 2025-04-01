Video shows huge gas pipeline explosion in Malaysia: Over 120 hurt

At least 112 people were injured due to a gas pipeline fire in the city of Subang Jaya, Malaysia, the Malay Mail reports.
A total of 63 people were hospitalized with burns and other injuries. Residents of the nearby area are being evacuated, more than 47 homes have been damaged.
The gas pipeline belongs to the state-owned energy company Petronas. Company representatives said that nearby gas stations were not affected.
