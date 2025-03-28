World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Two US-made APCs fall into aerial bomb crater in Ukraine

Two American APCs fall into aerial bomb crater in special operation zone
Two American M113 armored personnel carriers (APCs) fell into a crater created by an aerial bomb in the zone of the special military operation. The footage appeared on Voivode Speaks Telegram channel.

Photo: z.mil.ru by Unknown author, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
"Two enemy M113s are resting in the crater. Given the intensity of FPV [First-Person View drone] operations, no one will be retrieving them from there," the post said.

Each APC is 4.86 meters long, 2.69 meters wide, and 2.5 meters high.

The crater where the vehicles fell was formed by the impact of a high-explosive aerial munition, likely a three-ton bomb.

The M113 armoured personnel carriers are American produced military vehicles that have operated in the Australian Army since 1964. An initial pair of M113s was purchased for trials purposes in 1962. Either 817 or 840 were acquired by 1979, comprising nine different variants. A long-running modernisation program that commenced in the 1990s resulted in 431 M113s being upgraded between 2007 and 2012. All of the upgraded M113s remain in service as of 2020. In Australian service, the M113 has equipped armoured transport and reconnaissance units as well as mechanised infantry formations. It has also been used as a support vehicle by many other units. The type played an important role in Australia's commitment to the Vietnam War between 1965 and 1972. Some M113s were deployed as part of peacekeeping missions in Somalia during 1993 and Rwanda between 1994 and 1995. Larger numbers of M113s operated in East Timor from 1999 to 2002 and 2006 to 2008.

