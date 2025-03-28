Two US-made APCs fall into aerial bomb crater in Ukraine

Two American M113 armored personnel carriers (APCs) fell into a crater created by an aerial bomb in the zone of the special military operation. The footage appeared on Voivode Speaks Telegram channel.

Photo: z.mil.ru by Unknown author, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Russian Army

"Two enemy M113s are resting in the crater. Given the intensity of FPV [First-Person View drone] operations, no one will be retrieving them from there," the post said.

Each APC is 4.86 meters long, 2.69 meters wide, and 2.5 meters high.

The crater where the vehicles fell was formed by the impact of a high-explosive aerial munition, likely a three-ton bomb.

