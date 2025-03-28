Ukrainian command orders to capture more territories in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod

The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) ordered its troops to take new positions in the Kursk region and capture at least some territory in the Belgorod region of Russia, a source within the Russian Sever (North) military grouping said, RIA Novosti reports.

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/100064359595429/posts/313098054178845 by Joint Forces Task Force, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ AFU soldiers

According to the source, the Kyiv command issued this directive even before the start of negotiations, instructing its forces to breach Russian defenses at various points along the front.

Based on interrogations of captured AFU soldiers and the observed behavior of Ukrainian troops, it is evident that they are attempting to carry out this order, but so far, their efforts have been unsuccessful.

Earlier, Russian officials outlined the army’s objectives following the withdrawal of AFU forces from the Kursk region. The primary task will be ensuring the security of the region so that the small portion of the area that was destroyed by the AFU can be safely rebuilt, Andrey Kolesnik, a member of the State Duma's Defense Committee said.