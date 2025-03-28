World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Ukrainian command orders to capture more territories in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod

Ukraine orders troops to take new territories in Kursk and Belgorod
Incidents

The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) ordered its troops to take new positions in the Kursk region and capture at least some territory in the Belgorod region of Russia, a source within the Russian Sever (North) military grouping said, RIA Novosti reports.

AFU soldiers
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/100064359595429/posts/313098054178845 by Joint Forces Task Force, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
AFU soldiers

According to the source, the Kyiv command issued this directive even before the start of negotiations, instructing its forces to breach Russian defenses at various points along the front.

Based on interrogations of captured AFU soldiers and the observed behavior of Ukrainian troops, it is evident that they are attempting to carry out this order, but so far, their efforts have been unsuccessful.

Earlier, Russian officials outlined the army’s objectives following the withdrawal of AFU forces from the Kursk region. The primary task will be ensuring the security of the region so that the small portion of the area that was destroyed by the AFU can be safely rebuilt, Andrey Kolesnik, a member of the State Duma's Defense Committee said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Ukraine strikes Sudzha gas metering station yet again
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukraine strikes Sudzha gas metering station yet again Видео 
After Oval Office disgrace, Zelensky falls even lower by showing his office paintings
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
After Oval Office disgrace, Zelensky falls even lower by showing his office paintings
Popular
Video: Russian Il-38N anti-submarine aircraft flies near USS Carl Vinson

The Ilyushin Il-38N Novella anti-submarine aircraft of the Russian Navy flew near the American aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, with its crew capturing the moment on video

Lessons learned: Il-38N flies near USS Carl Vinson escorted by two fighters
Italian giant returns to Russia
Italian appliance maker becomes first company to return to Russia
Crucial moment in Ukraine conflict: The ball is on Washington's side
Putin: One should take Trump's plans for Greenland seriously, they have deep historical roots
Putin proposes temporary external governance for Ukraine amid growing instability Andrey Mihayloff Key moment in Ukraine conflict: Diplomacy or military resolution? Lyuba Lulko Russia increases gold reserves amid external pressure Oleg Artyukov
Hurghada tourist submarine accident: Panic erupts on board as submarine hits reef
Gold accounts for 34.4 percent of Russia’s international reserves
TikTok blogger moves to US, but returns to Russia unwilling to live in 'crime-ridden country'
TikTok blogger moves to US, but returns to Russia unwilling to live in 'crime-ridden country'
Last materials
Two American APCs fall into aerial bomb crater in special operation zone
Ukraine orders troops to take new territories in Kursk and Belgorod
Russian stock market declines amid negative news
Putin proposes temporary external governance for Ukraine amid growing instability
Ukraine strikes Sudzha gas metering station yet again
Earthquake hits 17-million-strong Bangkok
Putin: Donald Trump is very serious about his plans for Greenland
Key moment in Ukraine conflict: Diplomacy or military resolution?
Russia increases gold reserves amid external pressure
TikTok blogger returns to Russia after moving to US
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.