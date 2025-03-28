World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Strong earthquake hits Thailand and Myanmar

Earthquake hits 17-million-strong Bangkok
Incidents

A strong earthquake hit Myanmar and Thailand on March 28. The earthquake's epicenter was in Myanmar, but tremors were felt in parts of Thailand, including the capital, as well as in China. In Bangkok, people ran out of skyscrapers onto the streets. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar, with tremors also echoed in Thailand.

Bangkok view from Bangkok Palace Hotel - panoramio
Photo: creativecommons.org by Roma Neus, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Bangkok view from Bangkok Palace Hotel - panoramio

The epicenter was located 16 km from the city of Sagaing at a depth of 10 km. A few minutes later, another earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 was recorded.

A high-rise building under construction collapsed in Bangkok's Chatuchak district. According to the Associated Press, authorities ordered evacuations from high-rise buildings in the Thai capital. Thousands of people who evacuated from buildings and hotels remain on the streets. Reuters noted that the tremors were so strong that water splashed out of swimming pools.

The Kom Chad Luek news service reported that the collapsed building was 30 stories high, with "many people" trapped under the rubble. AFP stated that at least 43 workers were involved. Khaosod clarified that the building under construction was intended for government offices. Thailand's Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Bureau is preparing a search-and-rescue team.

Bangkok has a population of approximately 17 million people.

The earthquake's magnitude in northern Thailand was 4.2. The Chinese Seismic Center reported that tremors were also felt in Yunnan province in the country's southeast.

Click here to see more raw videos of the earthquake.

In Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, several buildings tilted under the force of the tremors. Additionally, the earthquake partially destroyed a one-kilometer bridge over the Irrawaddy River. The bridge connects Mandalay with the city of Sagaing, which also experienced the destructive force of the quake.

The Shwe Pho Shein Mosque in the local village of Sinkai was also unable to withstand the tremors. The earthquake caught worshippers inside the mosque by surprise, and only a few were rescued from the debris.

Seismologists measured the first quake at a magnitude of 7.9, while the second reached 6.4. The tremors were also felt in neighboring Thailand, where a state of emergency was declared in Bangkok. The seismic waves reached the Thai city of Chiang Mai.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Bangkok earthquake
Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
US-Russia agreements in Riyadh: Russia returns to global markets
World
US-Russia agreements in Riyadh: Russia returns to global markets
Zelensky did not expect the West to eat him alive
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Zelensky did not expect the West to eat him alive
Italian giant returns to Russia
Business
Italian giant returns to Russia
Popular
Video: Russian Il-38N anti-submarine aircraft flies near USS Carl Vinson

The Ilyushin Il-38N Novella anti-submarine aircraft of the Russian Navy flew near the American aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, with its crew capturing the moment on video

Lessons learned: Il-38N flies near USS Carl Vinson escorted by two fighters
Italian giant returns to Russia
Italian appliance maker becomes first company to return to Russia
Crucial moment in Ukraine conflict: The ball is on Washington's side
Putin: One should take Trump's plans for Greenland seriously, they have deep historical roots
Key moment in Ukraine conflict: Diplomacy or military resolution? Lyuba Lulko Russia increases gold reserves amid external pressure Oleg Artyukov Sugar king, dollar billionaire Vadim Moshkovich arrested in Moscow Andrey Mihayloff
Hurghada tourist submarine accident: Panic erupts on board as submarine hits reef
Gold accounts for 34.4 percent of Russia’s international reserves
TikTok blogger moves to US, but returns to Russia unwilling to live in 'crime-ridden country'
TikTok blogger moves to US, but returns to Russia unwilling to live in 'crime-ridden country'
Last materials
Earthquake hits 17-million-strong Bangkok
Putin: Donald Trump is very serious about his plans for Greenland
Key moment in Ukraine conflict: Diplomacy or military resolution?
Russia increases gold reserves amid external pressure
TikTok blogger returns to Russia after moving to US
Tourist submarine with dozens of Russian tourists sinks off Hurghada
Lessons learned: Il-38N flies near USS Carl Vinson escorted by two fighters
Tourist submersible vehicle sinks off Egypt's Hurghada resort, 6 killed
Italian giant returns to Russia
US has decided how to justify Ukraine's loss of territory to Russia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.