Hurghada tourist submarine accident: Panic erupts on board as submarine hits reef

Tourist submarine with dozens of Russian tourists sinks off Hurghada

A tourist submarine carrying dozens of Russian tourists sank off the resort city of Hurghada, Egypt.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Максим Кошелев, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Red Sea in Hurghada

The incident took place on March 27 at around 10 AM, one kilometer off the coast. The submarine, operated by Sindbad Hotel, was on a routine tour to view coral reefs. At the time of the accident, there were 45 tourists on board, including children, as well as crew members. All passengers were clients of the tour operator Biblio Globus, with ALS Tour handling their stay in Egypt.

According to preliminary reports, most passengers were rescued. They either returned to their hotels or were hospitalized. The majority of the injured are in stable condition. Russian diplomats are at the scene, and an investigation is underway.

Panic on Board After Collision with Reef

According to Shot, the submarine hit a reef and began taking on water rapidly triggering panic among passengers. People desperately tried to escape, but the confined space caused a stampede. Parents grabbed their children in an attempt to save them, but not everyone managed to get out due to chaos.

Crew members opened two emergency exits, but evacuation was slow due to the large number of people.

The submarine remained afloat for some time, then capsized and fully sank at a depth of about 20 meters.

At this depth, the pressure of 20 kilopascals made it difficult for people to breathe and make decisions.

Nearby tourist boats were the first to respond, with guides and vacationers helping to rescue terrified passengers from the water. A total of 29 people were saved and immediately handed over to medical personnel. By the time emergency services arrived, over 20 ambulances were already at the shore.

The excursion, booked through Sharm El-Ghada Excursions, was supposed to last three hours, but the tragedy struck much earlier.

At Least Six People Killed

According to the Russian Consulate, at least four Russian tourists have died, while the fate of several others remains unknown. Baza Telegram channel reports six fatalities, including one child, 13 injured passengers (some in critical condition), and two missing persons.

Egypt's news site Youm7, also reported six casualties. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital in the Al-Kawthar district of Hurghada.

Meanwhile, RIA Novosti reports that five people may still be trapped inside the sunken submarine. Rescue operations are ongoing, but the exact number of missing persons remains unknown.

Excursion Prices Reached 7,000 Rubles

The Sindbad submarine excursion cost between 3,500 and 7,000 rubles ($40-80). Adults paid around $80 per dive, while children's tickets were half-price. According to sources, there were around 15 children on board at the time of the accident.

Most of the tourists on the underwater tour were staying at Sindbad Club, Mercure Hurghada, and Titanic Beach hotels. The tour itinerary included a 25-meter dive to explore a 500-meter-long coral reef.

Poor Condition of Tourist Submarines in Egypt

According to Mash, Russian tourists had previously complained about the submarine technical condition. In 2024, passengers reported that the vessel was dilapidated, ventilation barely worked, and breathing inside was difficult. There were also reports that the captain allowed a tourist from Asia to operate the submarine.

All tourist submarine tours off the coast of Hurghada have been canceled, and ticket sales for such excursions have been suspended.