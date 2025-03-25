World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian forces find decapitated bodies of foreign mercenaries in Kursk Region

Decapitated bodies of foreign mercenaries found in Kursk Region
Lieutenant General Apti Alaudinov, commander of the Akhmat special forces and close ally of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, reported that headless and handless bodies of foreign mercenaries were discovered in Russia's Kursk region.

Russian National Guard fighters in the area of ​​a special operation in Ukraine
Photo: rosguard.gov.ru by Press service of the Russian National Guard, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Russian National Guard fighters in the area of ​​a special operation in Ukraine

Alaudinov suggested that Ukrainian forces (AFU) mutilated the bodies before retreating to conceal the identities of their foreign fighters.

"They cut off their heads and hands so that they could not be identified by fingerprints or facial recognition. They take their documents and leave the bodies behind. We have seen such cases before… That's why foreign mercenaries now enter the battlefield without any identification," Apti Alaudinov, Commander of Akhmat Special Forces said.

Russian Forces Recover Bodies of Ukrainian Soldiers in Kursk Region

Alaudinov also stated that Russian forces are collecting the bodies of fallen AFU soldiers in Kursk region for proper disposal.

"Right now, we collect their bodies in bags… We are human beings, and we cannot allow fallen soldiers to just lie around," Apti Alaudinov said. 

Kursk Region Expected to Be Fully Cleared of Ukrainian Troops by Late March

Russian Armed Forces could completely clear the Kursk region of Ukrainian troops by the end of March, retired Colonel Anatoly Matviychuk said.

Matviychuk stated that only about 3,000 Ukrainian troops remain in the region. He noted that AFU positions are still present in four villages near the Kursk-Sumy border.

"I believe that by the end of the week, Kursk region will be fully cleared of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The fighting will then shift from our territory into Sumy region," Matviychuk said.

Apti Aronovich Alaudinov (born 5 October 1973) is a Russian Major General and a high-ranking member of the 141st Motorized Regiment of the National Guard of Russia. He was born into a Chechen family. His father was an officer in the Soviet Army. During the Chechen civil war and the First Chechen War in the 1990s, Alaudinov lost around 20 close relatives, including his father, uncle, and older brother at the hands of Chechen separatist forces. Apti's family fought on the side of Russia in both Chechen wars. However, Apti did not participate in them. In 2001, he graduated from the Chechen State University with a degree in jurisprudence. In the Second Chechen War Apti continued to support the federal forces, this time of Vladimir Putin.

