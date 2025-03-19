Kyiv struck an oil transfer facility in Kuban (Southern Russia) after Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to temporarily halt strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.
According to the defense ministry, the attack was carried out after the Russian leader made his decision following a conversation with US President Donald Trump. The ministry described the Ukrainian attack as deliberate.
The ministry added that after the attack, one of the storage tanks was depressurized.
As previously reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation on March 18 that lasted more than two hours. The two leaders exchanged views on ending the Ukrainian conflict. One of the practical outcomes was Putin’s agreement to the White House leader’s proposal for a mutual 30-day halt in strikes on energy infrastructure by both Moscow and Kyiv.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has not cancelled the order to stop attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities, despite the provocation by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Kremlin's official representative Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.
"There were no other orders from the president," the presidential press secretary said, answering a question from journalists about whether Putin cancelled his order in view of Ukraine's night attack on an energy facility in Kuban.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
The battle over Odesa’s future remains a key issue in geopolitical negotiations, with Russia pushing for control, Ukraine standing firm, and the U.S. weighing its role in shaping the region’s future