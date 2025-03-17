Russian military men report fierce fighting along 'Road of Death' in Kursk

Fierce battles are underway along the Sudzha-Yunakivka highway in Russia's Kursk region, a road infamously known as the "Road of Death" due to the high number of destroyed Ukrainian vehicles. Reports of clashes between Russian forces and the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) appeared on Severny Veter (Northern Wind) Telegram channel, which is affiliated with Russia's Northern military group of forces.

Photo: flickr.com by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Armed Forces of Ukraine artillery

According to sources, intense fighting is taking place in the forests lining the highway. Russian forces have managed to push Ukrainian units out of several strongholds and are now fortifying newly captured positions.

The 20-kilometer-long highway connects Sudzha, Russia, with Yunakivka, Ukraine (Sumy region) and has been dubbed the "Road of Death" by the Ukrainian military due to the heavy losses suffered there. Previously released footage showed Russian kamikaze drones striking:

Ukrainian HMMWVs,

Kozak armored vehicles,

MaxxPro MRAPs,

tanks,

pickup trucks,

and military personnel.

At present, Russian forces have full fire control over the road.

Reports also indicate that many Ukrainian troops attempted to retreat along this highway toward Sumy but faced significant resistance.

New Russian Offensive in Kursk Region

Russian forces have also launched a new offensive in the Kursk region, focusing on the settlement of Gogolevka. According to "Severny Veter," most of the town has been cleared of Ukrainian forces, although full control has not yet been officially confirmed.

Additionally, southwest of Gogolevka, the Ukrainian military deployed a group of Spanish-speaking foreign fighters, reportedly from Colombia. However, after coming under heavy Russian artillery fire, the mercenaries refused to continue fighting and retreated with losses toward Yunakivka.

Further demoralization of Ukrainian forces was reported after Russian marines raised the Russian flag on the outskirts of Guevo, demonstrating Russia's air superiority and complete battlefield reconnaissance control.

Ukrainian General Staff Acknowledges Setbacks

The Ukrainian General Staff, in its March 15 morning report, confirmed Russian advances in the Kursk region. The official battle map showed Russian troop movements toward Sudzha and the Sumy region border. However, Ukraine's military leadership denies losses in Sudzha and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, Russia's Ministry of Defense has declared the liberation of Rubanshchina and Zaoleshchenka in Kursk region. According to Russian reports:

Since the start of the operation, Ukrainian forces have lost over 67,000 soldiers in the sector.

The number of destroyed Ukrainian vehicles has exceeded 6,000 units.

Additionally, the last remaining Ukrainian units in Kursk region have been fully encircled following the capture of Rubanshchina by Russian forces. This settlement is strategically located near the Sudzha-Yunakivka highway, which Ukraine previously used for military logistics.

As a result, the AFU is now completely cut off from retreat, facing total encirclement in the region.

Kursk Oblast is a federal subject of Russia (an oblast). Its administrative center is the city of Kursk. As of the 2021 census, Kursk Oblast had a population of 1,082,458. The territory of Kursk Oblast has been populated since the end of the last ice age. Slavic tribes of the Severians inhabited the area. From 830 the current Kursk Oblast was part of the Rus' Khaganate and Kievan Rus' states. The oldest towns in the region are Kursk and Rylsk, first mentioned in 1032 and 1152, respectively, both capitals of small medieval eponymous duchies. In the 13th century, the region was conquered by the Mongol Empire. During World War I and the Russian Civil War, in 1918, it was the site of fights of anti-Bolshevik Ukrainians and Germans against Soviet Russia. In 1918, the western portion of the current Kursk Oblast with the towns of Rylsk and Sudzha was part of the Ukrainian State. Korenevo was the place of signing of a ceasefire between the Ukrainian State, Germany and Soviet Russia in May 1918. Kursk was the place of establishment of the Provisional Workers' and Peasants' Government of Ukraine, and Sudzha was its first seat in November-December 1918. Sudzha remained part of Soviet Ukraine until 1922. During World War II, the territory of Kursk Oblast was occupied by German troops from the autumn of 1941 until the summer of 1943. The Battle of Kursk, which was one of the major battles of World War II, took place in the region between 5 July 1943 and 23 August 1943. As of 2024, the Urengoy–Pomary–Uzhhorod pipeline in Sudzha was the last remaining point through which natural gas flowed from Russia to Europe via Ukraine. In August 2024, Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Kursk Oblast during the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine resulting in a small part of the oblast coming under Ukrainian occupation.

