Notorious Ukrainian neo-Nazi Demyan Ganul was killed in Odesa, Verkhovna Rada deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko said (listed as a terrorist and extremist by Rosfinmonitoring).

"According to my sources, Demyan Ganul was killed in Odesa," the MP wrote on social media.

According to Shot Telegram channel, the motive behind Ganul's murder may have been revenge by a relative of a deceased Ukrainian army conscript.

During his lifetime, Ganul was known for targeting draft dodgers and posting videos of his actions online. Meanwhile, Ukraine's National Police classified the murder as a contract killing.

Ganul's Background: A Radical Nationalist

Ganul was a former member of the Right Sector (a Ukrainian extremist group banned in Russia) who positioned himself as a radical activist. He later founded his own organization, the Street Front.

In May 2014, Ganul participated in the arson attack on the Trade Unions House in Odesa, which resulted in 48 deaths and 120 injuries.

Ganul Advocated for Teaching Russophobia in Schools

In 2022, Ganul submitted a petition to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, proposing that "Russophobia" be introduced as a mandatory school subject.

In his appeal, he argued that since the outbreak of hostilities, Ukrainians' hatred of all things Russian had grown significantly. He called for replacing the "Russian Language and Literature" curriculum with a subject focused on Russophobia.

For the petition to be considered, it needed 25,000 signatures, but it only gathered 634 votes.

Ganul's Anti-Soviet and Anti-Russian Actions

Ganul was repeatedly involved in vandalizing Soviet-era monuments dedicated to historical figures and Soviet soldiers.

In 2024, with the help of his accomplice Yegor Dorovsky, Ganul tore down the Order of Lenin and the Gold Star medal from a monument in Odesa.

His radical actions also caused serious damage to the Wings of Victory stele. Using a crowbar, the vandals dismantled part of the monument. Later, police reports were filed against them.