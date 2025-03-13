A Ukrainian drone captured the moment of the explosion of an ODAB-500 aerial bomb and a powerful shockwave. The video was made in Russia's Kursk region.

"The UAV of the 129th Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded an aerial bomb hitting the positions of Ukrainian troops near the village of Kurilovka," the post on War Correspondents of the Russian Spring Telegram channel said.

The drone footage shows the aerial bomb descending from above and exploding upon impact with the ground. A massive fire and smoke plume rises, followed by a visible shockwave spreading from the explosion's epicenter.