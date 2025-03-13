Armoured personnel carrier crushes Lada Priora with driver inside in Dagestan

Armoured personnel carrier runs over car in Makhachkala

An armored personnel carrier (APC) ran over a passenger car with the driver still inside in Makhachkala, Telegram channel Baza reports.

Photo: freepik.com by aleksandarlittlewolf, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Car accident

The accident occurred on Karabudakhkent Highway. The driver of the Lada Priora, who was inside the vehicle at the time of the collision, did not survive.

According to Telegram channel 112, traffic police and military police arrived at the scene. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

Details

Dagestan officially the Republic of Dagestan, is a republic of Russia situated in the North Caucasus of Western Asia, along the Caspian Sea. It is located north of the Greater Caucasus, and is a part of the North Caucasian Federal District. The republic is the southernmost tip of Russia, sharing land borders with the countries of Azerbaijan and Georgia to the south and southwest, the Russian republics of Chechnya and Kalmykia to the west and north, and with Stavropol Krai to the northwest. Makhachkala is the republic's capital and largest city; other major cities are Derbent, Kizlyar, Izberbash, Kaspiysk, and Buynaksk.



The Lada Priora is a compact car produced by the Russian automaker AvtoVAZ from March 2007 to July 2018. It is largely a restyled and modernised Lada 110 and replaced it in 2009. By May 16, 2012, 590,000 Prioras had been produced. Starting model year 2016, the Priora is not available for export market and has been replaced by Lada Vesta (but is still available domestically). On July 16, 2018 appeared in the network a photo of the last body Lada Priora in the welding shop of the car factory, decorated with colored balloons and covered with a poster with the inscription "Последний!" ("Last!"). The photo was taken on July 13 at about 2 pm (on the poster in the photo there is another date - July 11). The model will still be assembled using previously welded bodies, including the last, a few days. On July 17, 2018, AutoVAZ confirmed the cessation of Priora production in an official release.

