World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Armoured personnel carrier crushes Lada Priora with driver inside in Dagestan

Armoured personnel carrier runs over car in Makhachkala
Incidents

An armored personnel carrier (APC) ran over a passenger car with the driver still inside in Makhachkala, Telegram channel Baza reports.

Car accident
Photo: freepik.com by aleksandarlittlewolf, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Car accident

The accident occurred on Karabudakhkent Highway. The driver of the Lada Priora, who was inside the vehicle at the time of the collision, did not survive.

According to Telegram channel 112, traffic police and military police arrived at the scene. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

Details

Dagestan officially the Republic of Dagestan, is a republic of Russia situated in the North Caucasus of Western Asia, along the Caspian Sea. It is located north of the Greater Caucasus, and is a part of the North Caucasian Federal District. The republic is the southernmost tip of Russia, sharing land borders with the countries of Azerbaijan and Georgia to the south and southwest, the Russian republics of Chechnya and Kalmykia to the west and north, and with Stavropol Krai to the northwest. Makhachkala is the republic's capital and largest city; other major cities are Derbent, Kizlyar, Izberbash, Kaspiysk, and Buynaksk.

The Lada Priora is a compact car produced by the Russian automaker AvtoVAZ from March 2007 to July 2018. It is largely a restyled and modernised Lada 110 and replaced it in 2009. By May 16, 2012, 590,000 Prioras had been produced. Starting model year 2016, the Priora is not available for export market and has been replaced by Lada Vesta (but is still available domestically). On July 16, 2018 appeared in the network a photo of the last body Lada Priora in the welding shop of the car factory, decorated with colored balloons and covered with a poster with the inscription "Последний!" ("Last!"). The photo was taken on July 13 at about 2 pm (on the poster in the photo there is another date - July 11). The model will still be assembled using previously welded bodies, including the last, a few days. On July 17, 2018, AutoVAZ confirmed the cessation of Priora production in an official release.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Ukraine: To cease, or not to fire??
Columnists
Ukraine: To cease, or not to fire??
Russia expects details from US on talks with Ukraine, including 30-day ceasefire proposal
World
Russia expects details from US on talks with Ukraine, including 30-day ceasefire proposal
Popular
Ukraine will have to cede Kherson and Zaporizhzhia for Russia to cease fire

The US plan for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine is something Russia is willing to discuss. However, Moscow will, of course, put forward its own conditions

Rejecting Trump's ceasefire plan would be poor diplomacy
Video shows civilians in Sudzha after liberation
Video shows civilians in Sudzha after Russian forces liberate town
Video shows Russian soldiers advancing through underground gas pipeline to enter Sudzha
Putin likely to accept USA's proposal for Ukraine ceasefire
Rejecting Trump's ceasefire plan would be poor diplomacy Lyuba Lulko Ukraine: To cease, or not to fire?? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Germany on the brink of political change after Olaf Scholz's election defeat Igor Bukker
Russian FM Lavrov: EU and UK prepare something to push Trump towards aggression against Russia
The end is near: Ukrainian troops leave Kursk region, Russian flag raised over Sudzha
OnlyFans models in Ukraine suffer from
OnlyFans models in Ukraine suffer from
Last materials
Armoured personnel carrier runs over car in Makhachkala
Steve Witkoff arrives in Moscow for talks on Ukraine and US-Russia relations
Russia rejects temporary truce in Ukraine, calls it a 'pause' for Ukrainian troops
Putin wears military fatigues for Kursk region briefing, Western media react
Kremlin: Russia's stance on Ukraine peace talks premature to discuss
Putin orders final defeat of Ukrainian troops in Russia's Kursk region
Rejecting Trump's ceasefire plan would be poor diplomacy
Ukraine: To cease, or not to fire??
Putin weighing USA's proposal for 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine
Russian FM Lavrov: Every time the Ukrainians deceive, they lose and forfeit territories
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.