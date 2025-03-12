World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Video shows Russian soldiers advancing through underground gas pipeline to enter Sudzha

Ukrainian troops leave Sudzha without fighting and resistance
Incidents

According to Ukrainian sources, Ukrainian troops have completely withdrawn from Sudzha.

Russian soldier
Photo: Mil.ru by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Russian soldier

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) left the city of Sudzha in the Kursk region virtually without a fight, Telegram channel Military Informant reported. Additionally, the Russian flag was raised over the city's administration building.

The publication's authors note that a significant portion of the city's infrastructure and residential buildings remained intact because Ukrainian forces withdrew without active resistance. To support this claim, the channel published a video showing empty streets, residential areas, infrastructure facilities, and Russian assault troops.

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov published a video allegedly showing Russian soldiers inside a gas pipeline in the Kursk region.

"For five days, our warriors secretly advanced through a gas pipeline, infiltrating the enemy’s rear. Taking occasional breaks to regain strength, they calmly covered 15 kilometers under the most challenging conditions. Upon reaching their final destination, the fighters launched a swift and decisive strike against the enemy. The operation was bold but, above all, incredibly effective. Their exceptional training, determination, and coordinated actions allowed them to achieve their objective and deliver a devastating blow to the enemy," Ramzan Kadyrov wrote.

Near Sudzha, Russian troops used a section of the main gas pipeline – previously used to transport gas from Russia through Ukraine to Europe - to "break through Ukrainian defensive positions," Alexander Khinshtein, acting governor of the Kursk region said.

"Not only was it impossible to walk upright there (forcing them to move bent over in full gear for about ten kilometers!), but there was also a risk of poisoning, requiring protective equipment. Our fighters previously used a similar tactic in Avdiivka."

Several hundred troops participated in the operation, traveling more than 15 kilometers through the pipeline.

"They walked for two days, spent four days sitting inside the pipe (waiting for the right moment to attack)," "many suffered health issues," and "there were casualties, but they completed their mission," reported the Moskovsky Komsomolets, citing Russian military Telegram channels.

Russian troops moving through the pipeline were "detected in time" and were targeted by missile and artillery strikes, according to the General Staff of the AFU.

According to publications by Russia's Ministry of Defense on March 8 and 9, Russian forces regained control of seven settlements in the Kursk region during those days.

Details

Ramzan Akhmatovich Kadyrov (born 5 October 1976) is a Russian politician and current Head of the Chechen Republic. He was formerly affiliated with the Chechen independence movement, through his father who was the separatist-appointed mufti of Chechnya. He is a colonel general in the Russian military. Kadyrov is the son of former Chechen president Akhmad Kadyrov, who switched sides in the Second Chechen War by offering his service to Vladimir Putin's administration in Russia and became Chechen president in 2003. Akhmad Kadyrov was assassinated in May 2004. In February 2007, Ramzan Kadyrov replaced Alu Alkhanov as president, shortly after he had turned 30, which is the minimum age for the post. He was engaged in violent power struggles with Chechen commanders Sulim Yamadayev (d. 2009) and Said-Magomed Kakiyev for overall military authority, and with Alkhanov for political authority. Since November 2015, he has been a member of the Advisory Commission of the State Council of the Russian Federation.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
High five cat Jellybean from Chinese temple goes viral
Society
High five cat Jellybean from Chinese temple goes viral Видео 
Donald Trump considers halting arms shipments to Ukraine until Zelensky steps down – Bild
World
Donald Trump considers halting arms shipments to Ukraine until Zelensky steps down – Bild
Russian flag raised in Sudzha as Ukrainian troops withdraw from Kursk region
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian flag raised in Sudzha as Ukrainian troops withdraw from Kursk region Видео 
Popular
Russian war correspondent shows rude response to USA's ceasefire proposal with Ukraine

Great negotiations between the US and Ukraine. So, they're reopening the flow of weapons and intelligence again. Ukraine will stockpile everything for a month. And then Russia will be blamed for continuing the war?

Russia gives rude response to USA's 30-day ceasefire proposal
Russia to strike Ukraine with Oreshnik ballistic missile in response to drone attacks
Russia may launch Oreshnik ballistic missile in response to massive drone attacks on Moscow
Military blogger: Russian forces liberate Sudzha
Ukraine launches hundreds of UAVs attacking Moscow as ceasefire message to Putin
Moscow gains opportunity to work with US and Israel to build Alawite state in Syria Lyuba Lulko Germany on the brink of political change after Olaf Scholz's election defeat Igor Bukker The Future of Innovation and Invention after DeepSeek Peter Baofu
US dollar falls sharply against Russian ruble amid US-Russia negotiations
Cat from Chinese temple goes viral for his high fives to visitors
US-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia end with Rubio saying 'the ball is on Russia's side'
US-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia end with Rubio saying 'the ball is on Russia's side'
Last materials
Ukrainian troops leave Sudzha without fighting and resistance
Ukrainian police raid OnlyFans models
Russia expects details from US on talks with Ukraine, including 30-day ceasefire proposal
Video shows civilians in Sudzha after liberation
Russian flag raised in Sudzha as Ukrainian troops withdraw from Kursk region
Russia gives rude response to USA's 30-day ceasefire proposal
Ukraine agrees to 30-day ceasefire proposal from US, pending Russia's agreement
Russian Central Bank lowers US dollar official exchange rate
Ukraine and US hold talks in Saudi Arabia amid massive drone attack on Moscow
High five cat Jellybean from Chinese temple goes viral
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.