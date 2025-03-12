A video has appeared online showing civilians in Sudzha after the Russian forces took control of the town. The video was published by Two Majors Telegram channel.

The video, which was filmed by a soldier on the outskirts of Sudzha, shows a woman and an elderly man in a wheelchair accompanied by two Russian conscripts. The civilians appear to have no visible injuries.

Earlier, footage surfaced online showing Ukrainian soldiers attempting to leave the liberated town.

Reports confirmed that the Russian forces took control of Sudzha on the morning of March 12. Currently, blocking forces have been deployed around the city's perimeter. Russian troops entered Sudzha on March 8 via the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod gas pipeline, where 800 soldiers advanced more than 10 kilometers to penetrate AUF rear positions.