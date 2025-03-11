World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Military blogger: Russian forces liberate Sudzha

Russian forces liberate Sudzha
Military blogger Yuri Podolyaka announced the liberation of the town of Sudzha in the Kursk region of Russia. 

Russian military man
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
"Kursk direction as of 16:00 on March 11, 2025: Sudzha has been liberated," he wrote on his Telegram channel clarifying that he was referring to the administrative boundaries of the settlement rather than the entire urban agglomeration.

According to the blogger, the Armed Forces of Ukraine still control the suburbs of Sudzha, including the settlements of Goncharovka, Zaoleshenka, and Zaoleshensky.

"Our assault units are determined to complete their liberation today," he added.

Podolyaka also noted that AFU soldiers were retreating to Ukrainian territory whenever possible.

"The enemy is putting up little resistance now, and those who can are fleeing to the Sumy region," he concluded.

Fighting with Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region has been ongoing since August 6, 2024. Previously, Russian Lieutenant General Apti Alaudinov, commander of the Akhmat special forces, stated that only two or three settlements near Sudzha remained under Ukrainian control.

Details

Sudzha  is a town and the administrative center of Sudzhansky District in Kursk Oblast, Russia, located on the Sudzha and Oleshnya rivers 105 kilometers (65 mi) southwest of Kursk, the administrative center of the oblast. It has a population of 5,127 people. It is the natural gas exchange feeder where the Trans-Siberian pipeline meets the Brotherhood pipeline. Since August 15, 2024, the town has been occupied by Ukrainian forces as a result of an incursion into the region.

