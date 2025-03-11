World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia may launch Oreshnik ballistic missile in response to massive drone attacks on Moscow

Russia to strike Ukraine with Oreshnik ballistic missile in response to drone attacks
Incidents

Russia may strike Ukraine with the Oreshnik medium-range missile system in response to drone attacks on Moscow and the region, Andrey Kartapolov, the head of the State Duma Defense Committee said.

Missile attack
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Press Service of the Western Military District, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Missile attack

"The decision rests with the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, but I think it wouldn’t hurt to launch Oreshnik, maybe even more than one," Kartapolov said.

In the early hours of March 11, Ukraine carried out a massive drone attack on Moscow, using unmanned aerial vehicles. As a result of air defense operations over Moscow and its suburban areas, 91 Ukrainian drones were shot down.

Also read: Where will the world go after Putin's Oreshnik missile on Ukraine?

Russia has already struck Ukraine with Oreshnik ballistic missile. In late November 2024, after Ukraine launched ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles deep into Russia, the Russian forces launched the medium-range Oreshnik missile to strike Ukraine. The strike was carried out targeting a military-industrial facility in Dnipro. The missile was launched from Russia's Astrakhan Oblast and reportedly carried a MIRV payload. Analyses indicated that the strike might not have involved active explosives, potentially serving as a political demonstration rather than a conventional military attack.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Russia to strike Ukraine with Oreshnik ballistic missile in response to drone attacks
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia to strike Ukraine with Oreshnik ballistic missile in response to drone attacks
Car break-ins plague Atlanta
Society
Car break-ins plague Atlanta Видео 
Popular
Family dachshund mauls baby to death in her sleep

In Seversk (Tomsk region of Russia), a family dachshund mauled a sleeping baby to death in her crib during the night. A criminal case has been opened for negligent homicide

Family dachshund mauls sleeping baby to death
Moscow gains opportunity to work with US and Israel to build Alawite state in Syria
Russia may work with US and Israel to build Alawite state in Syria
Russian serviceman films captive Ukrainian soldiers near Sudzha
Russian forces retake most of Kursk region, enter Sudzha via underground gas pipeline
Moscow gains opportunity to work with US and Israel to build Alawite state in Syria Lyuba Lulko Germany on the brink of political change after Olaf Scholz's election defeat Igor Bukker The Future of Innovation and Invention after DeepSeek Peter Baofu
Ukrainian troops trapped and encircled in Kursk region
Ukrainian sources: NYT lies about AFU's success in Donetsk region
Bild: Trump will not resume arms shipments to Ukraine until Zelensky steps down
Bild: Trump will not resume arms shipments to Ukraine until Zelensky steps down
Last materials
Nokia launches LTE network on the Moon for lunar exploration
Russia to strike Ukraine with Oreshnik ballistic missile in response to drone attacks
Largest ever drone attack on Moscow leaves two dead, 18 injured
Ukraine's drone attacks on Moscow seen as message to Putin
Largest drone attack disrupts operations at all Moscow region airports
Moscow and Central Russia survive largest drone attack
Family dachshund mauls sleeping baby to death
Russia and China work to abolish visa regime
Moscow gains opportunity to work with US and Israel to build Alawite state in Syria
Ukraine’s top commander denies encirclement threat in Kursk region
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.