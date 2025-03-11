Ukraine launches hundreds of UAVs attacking Moscow as ceasefire message to Putin

The massive drone attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Moscow region on March 11 overnight came as a signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the need to halt airstrikes, Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation, citing the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine said, Strana.ua publication said.

A Ukrainian delegation is meeting with US representatives in Saudi Arabia on March 11 to propose its plan for a moratorium on aerial strikes.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that air defense systems shot down 74 drones overnight as they flew toward the capital. The drones attempting to attack Moscow were possibly launched from the Chernihiv, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

In the Moscow region, two people were killed and 18 were injured as a result of what Mayor Sobyanin called as the most massive drone attack on the capital region.

Russia's Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of 91 Ukrainian drones over the Moscow region. The ministry also reported that 126 drones were downed over the Kursk region, 38 over Bryansk, 25 over Belgorod, 22 over Ryazan, and 10 over Kaluga.

