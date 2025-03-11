337 Ukrainian drones shot down overnight: Moscow lives through largest drone attack

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that 74 drones heading toward Moscow were shot down on March 11 overnight.

"At present, the Ministry of Defense's air defense forces have shot down 73 enemy drones flying toward Moscow. Relevant services are working at the scene," Sergey Sobyanin, Mayor of Moscow said.

According to the Ministry of Defense, air defense forces shot down 337 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) overnight on March 11.

Airports impose restrictions due to drone attacks

Rosaviatsiya representative Artem Korenyako announced that Moscow's Zhukovsky and Domodedovo airports had imposed flight restrictions due to the Ukrainian drone raid. According to him, the airports were temporarily closed for both arrivals and departures.

"Flight crews, air traffic controllers, and airport services are taking all necessary measures to ensure flight safety—this remains the top priority," Artem Korenyako said.

Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport also imposed restrictions on arrivals and departures, implementing these measures at 4:40 AM Moscow time.

Train service at Domodedovo disrupted due to drone debris

Train services through Domodedovo railway station were halted due to falling debris from a downed drone.

"There is no train movement through Domodedovo station, both toward Moscow and in the opposite direction. Emergency services are working at the crash site," Evgenia Khrustaleva, Head of Domodedovo City District said.

Drone attack sparks fires near Moscow

In the Moscow region city of Ramenskoye, a drone attack caused a fire in a high-rise apartment building.

According to eyewitnesses, one of the drones hit the building causing a fire on top-floor balcony.

A fire also broke out in the parking lot of a Miratorg supermarket in the Moscow region following a drone strike.

Due to the drone attack, there is no movement of civilian aircraft in and out of Domodedovo Airport. Residents were recommended to stay away from windows during drone attacks.

Multiple apartments damaged in Ramenskoye

Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov reported that in Ramenskoye, seven apartments were damaged between the 19th and 22nd floors of a building on Severny Highway. Reports of drone attacks were received from Kolomna, Zaraysk, Serebryanye Prudy, Serpukhov, Ramenskoye, Voskresensk, Lukhovitsy, Bronnitsy, Domodedovo, Leninsky, Podolsk, Elektrostal, and Kotelniki.