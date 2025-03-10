World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Ukraine's Syrskyi confirms AFU units retreat from Kursk

Ukraine’s top commander denies encirclement threat in Kursk region
Incidents

There is no threat of encirclement for Ukrainian units operating in Russia's Kursk region, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi said on the AFU General Staff Telegram channel.

Armed Forces of Ukraine
Photo: flickr.com by National Guards of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Armed Forces of Ukraine

"At present, there is no threat of encirclement for our units in the Kursk region. Our forces are carrying out timely maneuvers to reposition themselves on advantageous defensive lines," Syrskyi stated.

Syrskyi also confirmed a retreat of Ukrainian troops, emphasizing that they were repositioning to what he described as "advantageous defensive positions."

Earlier, Bild reported that Ukrainian military personnel and officials saw the situation in the Kursk region critical for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Sources of the publication also acknowledged the risk of Ukrainian forces being encircled in the region.

Details

Oleksandr Stanislavovych Syrskyi (born 26 July 1965) is a Ukrainian military officer. Holding the rank of four-star general, he has served as the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since 8 February 2024. Previously, he was the commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces from 2019 to 2024, and the commander of the Joint Forces Operation from May to August 2019. During the Russian special operation in Ukraine, Syrskyi commanded the defence of Kyiv. In September 2022, he commanded the Kharkiv counteroffensive. He then led the defense of Bakhmut into 2023.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Now reading
Trump will destroy EU economy to prepare US for war with China
Americas
Trump will destroy EU economy to prepare US for war with China
Global coffee trade grinds to a halt amid soaring prices
World
Global coffee trade grinds to a halt amid soaring prices
Moscow welcomes Trump's nuclear disarmament proposal
World
Moscow welcomes Trump's nuclear disarmament proposal Видео 
Popular
Ukrainian sources: NYT lies about AFU's success in Donetsk region

Ukrainian media and sources have criticized the NYT publication claiming that the situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine was far more dire

Ukrainian sources debunk NYT publication about Ukraine's success in Donetsk
Video shows captive Ukrainian soldiers near Sudzha
Russian serviceman films captive Ukrainian soldiers near Sudzha
Russian forces retake most of Kursk region, enter Sudzha via underground gas pipeline
Ukrainian troops trapped and encircled in Kursk region
Moscow gains opportunity to work with US and Israel to build Alawite state in Syria Lyuba Lulko Germany on the brink of political change after Olaf Scholz's election defeat Igor Bukker The Future of Innovation and Invention after DeepSeek Peter Baofu
Bild: Trump will not resume arms shipments to Ukraine until Zelensky steps down
Video shows China-Russia-Iran Security Belt-2025 joint maritime drills
Americans waste thousands of dollars amid car break-ins
Americans waste thousands of dollars amid car break-ins
Last materials
Moscow gains opportunity to work with US and Israel to build Alawite state in Syria
Ukraine’s top commander denies encirclement threat in Kursk region
Ukrainian forces in Kursk region facing critical situation, near encirclement
Donald Trump considers halting arms shipments to Ukraine until Zelensky steps down – Bild
Car break-ins plague Atlanta
China, Russia and Iran kick off Security Belt-2025 joint maritime exercises
Video shows captive Ukrainian soldiers near Sudzha
Russian Army launches major offensive in Kursk region, proceeds to storm Sudzha
Ukrainian sources debunk NYT publication about Ukraine's success in Donetsk
Germany on the brink of political change after Olaf Scholz's election defeat
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.