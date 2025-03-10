Ukraine's Syrskyi confirms AFU units retreat from Kursk

Ukraine’s top commander denies encirclement threat in Kursk region

There is no threat of encirclement for Ukrainian units operating in Russia's Kursk region, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi said on the AFU General Staff Telegram channel.

Photo: flickr.com by National Guards of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Armed Forces of Ukraine

"At present, there is no threat of encirclement for our units in the Kursk region. Our forces are carrying out timely maneuvers to reposition themselves on advantageous defensive lines," Syrskyi stated.

Syrskyi also confirmed a retreat of Ukrainian troops, emphasizing that they were repositioning to what he described as "advantageous defensive positions."

Earlier, Bild reported that Ukrainian military personnel and officials saw the situation in the Kursk region critical for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Sources of the publication also acknowledged the risk of Ukrainian forces being encircled in the region.

Details

Oleksandr Stanislavovych Syrskyi (born 26 July 1965) is a Ukrainian military officer. Holding the rank of four-star general, he has served as the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since 8 February 2024. Previously, he was the commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces from 2019 to 2024, and the commander of the Joint Forces Operation from May to August 2019. During the Russian special operation in Ukraine, Syrskyi commanded the defence of Kyiv. In September 2022, he commanded the Kharkiv counteroffensive. He then led the defense of Bakhmut into 2023.

