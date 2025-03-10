Russian serviceman films captive Ukrainian soldiers near Sudzha

Video shows captive Ukrainian soldiers near Sudzha

Footage has emerged online showing Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) soldiers taken prisoner in the village of Ivashkovskoye, near the town of Sudzha. The video was published by Military Informant Telegram channel.

Photo: president.gov.ua is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International AFU

The footage, recorded by a Russian serviceman, shows eight Ukrainian soldiers standing facing a house with their hands and feet bound. A voice behind the camera can be heard saying:

"Another five prisoners are being brought in now. I already have more prisoners than fighters."

The village of Ivashkovskoye is located north of Sudzha. War correspondents reported on its liberation on Monday, March 10, though there has been no official confirmation yet. Similarly, there are no verified reports confirming Russian control over the villages of Zazulevka and Pravda, despite claims by war correspondents.

Background on the Russian Offensive

The Russian army launched a large-scale offensive in Kursk Oblast on Saturday, March 8. Within two days, Russian forces reportedly took control of seven settlements and advanced to the outskirts of Sudzha, where intense battles are ongoing.

Additionally, Russian assault troops infiltrated AFU positions in Sudzha using an underground gas pipeline. Over 800 Russian troops traveled more than 10 kilometers through the pipeline to strike Ukrainian forces from behind.

Details

Sudzha is a town and the administrative center of Sudzhansky District in Kursk Oblast, Russia, located on the Sudzha and Oleshnya rivers 105 kilometers (65 mi) southwest of Kursk, the administrative center of the oblast. It has a population of 5,127 people. It is the natural gas exchange feeder where the Trans-Siberian pipeline meets the Brotherhood pipeline. Since August 15, 2024, the town has been occupied by Ukrainian forces as a result of an incursion into the region.

