Russian forces retake most of Kursk region, enter Sudzha via underground gas pipeline

Russian Army launches major offensive in Kursk region, proceeds to storm Sudzha

The Russian army has launched a large-scale offensive in Kursk Oblast, initiating the storming on Sudzha, the largest settlement occupied by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) since August 2024. In just two days, seven settlements came under Russian control, and Russian assault units are now engaged in combat with Ukrainian forces in the residential sector on the outskirts of Sudzha.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Daria Aslamova Artillerymen of the BARS 23 detachment - Orel

Reports of the Russian army's advance in the Sudzha district emerged on the morning of Saturday, March 8. Russian paratroopers were said to be clearing out Lebedevka and fighting in forested areas of the Sudzha district.

Later, the Russian military launched a direct offensive on Sudzha, which had been under Ukrainian control. According to war correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny, the storming of the city marked the final stage of the operation to liberate Kursk Oblast.

Russia's Ministry of Defense reported regaining control over three settlements – Viktorovka, Nikolaevka, and Stara Sorochina. These areas were key to surrounding Malaya Loknya, a large village near Sudzha fortified by Ukrainian forces.

The assault on Sudzha was sudden and launched from multiple directions, catching Ukrainian forces off guard. Some Ukrainian troops fled, while many surrendered. Russian forces in the Sudzha district reportedly faced elite AFU units.

The Gas Pipeline Tactic

To penetrate the city, the Russian military used an underground pipeline. More than 800 Russian assault troops infiltrated Ukrainian defenses via the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod gas pipeline, covering over 10 kilometers undetected.

Following the initial attack, Ukrainian forces began negotiations to surrender. Ukraine's General Staff confirmed that Russian troops had entered Sudzha through the pipeline, but claimed the situation in Kursk Oblast remained under Ukrainian command's control.

Multiple Fronts in Kursk Oblast

Alongside the assault on Sudzha, Russian forces launched attacks on five additional fronts:

Positions near Makhnovka and Martynovka;

Settlements Cherkasskoye Porechnoye, Russkaya Konopelka, and Malaya Loknya.

By the morning of March 9, reports confirmed Russia had seized the industrial zone on Sudzha's outskirts, after intense overnight battles.

According to Ukrainian sources, more than 6,000 Ukrainian troops were encircled, and 1,500 Ukrainian soldiers were caught in a fire trap.

Russia's Ministry of Defense later announced the capture of Lebedevka in Kursk Oblast and Novenkoe in Sumy Oblast (near the Russian border).

By March 9 evening, Russian forces had taken three more settlements in Kursk Oblast-Malaya Loknya, Cherkasskoye Porechnoye, and Kositsa. These victories enabled the Russian military to advance on Sudzha from the north, east, and west.

As of the morning of March 10, combat was ongoing on the outskirts of Sudzha and in forested areas across all sectors of Kursk Oblast. The Aidar Battalion (designated a terrorist organization in Russia) attempted to restore supply lines for Ukrainian troops in the Kurilovka forest area.

Ukraine's HIMARS Strike on Its Own Positions

Amid all this chaos, Ukrainian forces mistakenly struck their own positions in Sudzha with HIMARS rocket artillery. Shot media outlet reported this was due to lost communication between Ukrainian units.

Russian Troops Enter Sudzha via Underground Gas Pipeline

The operation to infiltrate Sudzha began on March 8 and has been described as one of the most ambitious military maneuvers in modern warfare. The Russian military used a decommissioned underground gas pipeline, which had transported gas to Europe until January 1, 2025.

By moving through the pipeline, Russian troops avoided casualties and bypassed Ukrainian drones, landmines, and military equipment.

"The enemy was caught completely off guard. About 30 minutes after our forces emerged, the AFU started dropping cluster munitions on the pipeline. But by then, our guys had already secured their positions and caused panic among the enemy," journalist Anastasia Kashevarova said.

Alexander Khinshtein, acting governor of Kursk Oblast, said that Russian troops had to crawl through the pipeline due to its size and risk of toxic exposure, requiring them to use protective gear.

Russian assault troops reportedly lived inside the pipeline for nearly a week, advancing between 12 to 15 kilometers underground. After exiting, they secured the industrial zone and engaged in street battles in residential areas.

Details

Sudzha is a town and the administrative center of Sudzhansky District in Kursk Oblast, Russia, located on the Sudzha and Oleshnya rivers 105 kilometers (65 mi) southwest of Kursk, the administrative center of the oblast. It has a population of 5,127 people. It is the natural gas exchange feeder where the Trans-Siberian pipeline meets the Brotherhood pipeline. Since August 15, 2024, the town has been occupied by Ukrainian forces as a result of an incursion into the region.

