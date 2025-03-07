World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian forces launch 35 Kh-101 and 8 Kalibr cruise missiles to strike Ukraine on March 7

Russian forces strike Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on March 7
In the early morning of March 7, Russian forces launched strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. An air raid alert was declared across the country, first heard by residents of Kharkiv, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Explosions were later reported near Kyiv.

Russian Navy launching missiles
Photo: Vadim Savitsky
Russian Navy launching missiles

Reports indicate that the strikes were carried out by Russia’s Aerospace Forces and Navy. The Russian Navy launched Kalibr cruise missiles from warships. Meanwhile, strategic Tu-95 bombers reportedly fired Kh-101 missiles—one of which was spotted over the Kharkiv region. Additionally, Geran drones were observed.

Strikes Recorded in Multiple Regions, Gas Storage Facility Catches Fire in Ternopil

In Odesa, drones reportedly struck electrical substations. Kalibr missiles targeted locations in Ivano-Frankivsk and Khmelnytskyi regions, as well as Ternopil, where a gas storage facility caught fire. Eyewitnesses shared footage of a fiery glow lighting up the night sky, confirming that a strategically important facility had been hit. Subsequent reports mentioned gas supply disruptions in the area.

Additional strikes were recorded in Kharkiv and Poltava regions, as well as in Myrhorod, home to a Ukrainian Air Force base.

Reports claim that approximately 35 missiles were launched in total.

Ukraine’s Energy Minister Confirms Large-Scale Missile Attack

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko confirmed that energy and gas infrastructure in multiple regions had come under a massive missile and drone assault.

"Rescue workers and energy specialists are working to mitigate the consequences as much as possible. All necessary measures are being taken to stabilize energy and gas supplies. The situation in the energy system may change," he stated.

According to initial Ukrainian reports, Russian forces launched:

  • 35 Kh-101/Kh-55SM cruise missiles,
  • 8 Kalibr cruise missiles,
  • 3 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles,
  • 4 S-300 air defense system guided missiles,
  • 8 Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles,
  • 194 Geran loitering munitions and other drone decoys.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, on the night of March 7, Russian forces launched a group strike with the use of high-precision long-range air, sea and land-based weapons targeting Ukrainian gas and energy infrastructure facilities that support the Ukrainian military-industrial complex.

“The strike’s objective was achieved. All facilities were hit,” the department noted.

Petr Ermilin
Dmitry Sudakov
