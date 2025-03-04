The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that a Ka-52M helicopter destroyed Ukrainian armored vehicles with air-launched missiles in the border area of the Kursk region.

"While carrying out a combat mission in support of the 'North' grouping, an army aviation crew operating a Ka-52M helicopter as part of a mixed tactical group launched an airstrike with missiles on Ukrainian personnel and armored vehicles in the border area of the Kursk region. A forward air controller confirmed the destruction of all Ukrainian targets," the statement said.

The ministry noted that after the strike, the crews performed anti-missile maneuvers at extremely low altitude while deploying infrared countermeasures to prevent enemy MANPADS from hitting their helicopters.