Ukraine prepares offensive operations in Russia's Kursk and Bryansk regions

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are reportedly preparing an attempt to breach into Russia's Kursk and Bryansk regions.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by President Of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to war correspondent Semyon Pegov, an increase in Ukrainian reconnaissance activity and the buildup of enemy reserves in Sumy indicate AFU's potential new attempt to push deeper into Russian territory.

Reports confirming this development have emerged from the Kursk region of Russia.

According to Shot Telegram channel, Ukrainian troops intensified their movements near several settlements, including the villages of Paliivka and Gremyachka. At least ten AFU brigades could be involved in the offensive.

AFU Prepares Foothold for Breakthrough in Bryansk Region

Additionally, the Armed Forces of Ukraine may invade the Bryansk region. To prevent an attack, Russian forces are preparing defensive measures to secure the territory. The AFU have built up the following units near the border:

the 158th Separate Infantry Brigade,

the 32nd and 162nd Separate Mechanized Brigades,

territorial defense units of the Ukrainian army.

Reports indicate that Ukrainian forces are positioned near the Troebortnoye border checkpoint, from where they conduct active attacks with the use of FPV drones.

According to the Military Chronicle Telegram channel, Ukraine's plans may be linked to an attempt to shift the narrative of ongoing Russia-U.S. negotiations.

Unofficial reports suggest that approximately 50 kilometers from the border, Ukrainian forces have amassed military equipment and several thousand troops. It is estimated that over 5,000 soldiers and more than 200 pieces of military hardware, including German Leopard tanks and American Abrams tanks, could be deployed in an offensive.

On February 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russian military men crossed into Ukrainian territory from the Kursk region.